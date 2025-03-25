Above, CoreLogic’s new Cotality logo and branding

CoreLogic has announced its global rebrand to Cotality, marking the company’s progression in property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions from its origins in financial services supporting the mortgage industry. This rebrand introduces a new name, logo and brand identity that reflect the company’s transformation into an information services provider supporting a faster, smarter and more people-centric property industry.

“The property ecosystem underpins the prosperity of individuals, businesses, governments, and society as a whole. But at the core, it’s people, businesses and communities that drive it forward. Cotality’s insights build on this, by turning questions into futures you can see,” said Patrick Dodd, president and CEO of Cotality. “This rebrand reflects innovation, evolution, and commitment to uniting property professionals–strengthening businesses, fostering relationships, and powering outcomes that balance logic and data with humanity and emotion. Our name is changing to demonstrate the company’s unmatched dedication and service to clients around the world.”

The company says the new name, Cotality, reflects its deep commitment to collaboration and connectivity, both internally and externally, while honoring its CoreLogic roots. It also signifies its approach of totality, delivering comprehensive data and insights across the entire property ecosystem and beyond. Tying it all together is the company’s spirit of vitality, a release noted, placing the idea that helping people thrive is at the center of every insight and workflow.

Along with the new Cotality name, the rebrand includes a new tagline: Intelligence beyond bounds. This tagline serves as both a first impression and a powerful expression of the company’s identity, the company noted. It is an embodiment of the integration of data, technology, artificial intelligence, insights and people that inspire Cotality to collaborate across the entire lifecycle of properties and homeowners.

“Our new name and tagline reflect the essence of who we are and where we’re headed. This transformation is a natural evolution, honoring our roots while embracing a future defined by collaboration, innovation, and impact,” said Kristie Vainikos Stegen, chief brand and communications officer of Cotality. “This isn’t just about a new look; it’s about harnessing the power of data and technology and empowering people–internally and externally–to drive meaningful change globally.”

For more details and to learn more about Cotality, visit www.corelogic.com/faq/.