PropStream, a real estate data and lead-generation platform, has announced its participation in the upcoming Deal Champs Summit, taking place April 4–5 at Table Mountain Casino in Fresno, California.

The Deal Champs Summit is bringing together some of the industry’s top investors to share their experiences, advice and tactics for scaling real estate businesses to seven figures and beyond to help give real estate professionals an edge in business, a release noted.



With nearly a dozen seasoned speakers, invaluable networking opportunities, and the latest insights into real estate tech, the event promises attendees will leave equipped with a stronger, more strategic game plan for 2025.



The PropStream team says it is excited to be part of the event, showcasing how its real estate data can help professionals generate lead opportunities, streamline their workflows and drive seven- and eight-figure revenue growth demonstrated by the all-star panel.

To schedule a time to meet with a PropStream team member and learn how PropStream’s best-in-class technology and AI capabilities can transform your real estate business, contact us at partners@propstream.com.