Momentum seems to be building for Zillow Preview, with the portal announcing the addition of 24 additional brokerages to the program just one week after its launch.

Zillow Preview is designed to expand early visibility for sellers, agents and buyers at a critical moment in the home shopping journey. According to a release, the rapid industry response signals increasing interest in creating a more transparent, consumer-first option for sharing pre-market listings.

New partners joining Zillow Preview include Engel & Völkers and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE).

“Engel & Völkers firmly believes that full market exposure delivers the strongest outcomes for both buyers and sellers,” said Stuart Siegel, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. “At the same time, we recognize that in certain markets and client situations, a more tailored, pre-marketing approach may be appropriate. Ultimately, broader consumer reach creates greater opportunity, which is why we’ve partnered with Zillow.”

“This relationship is a vital part of the LeadingRE Global Preview program, which gives our network’s 135,000 sales associates and their clients greater choice in how they introduce properties to the market,” said Paul Boomsma, CEO of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. “Zillow’s unmatched reach and brand recognition in the U.S. make it an ideal complement to our extensive global network spanning six continents.”

Several brokerages have also signed on with Zillow Preview, including Samson Properties, SERHANT, Vanguard Properties, West USA and the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network.

“Coming Soon and Preview marketing can be a valuable tool for gathering feedback and refining pricing strategy,” said Samson Properties CEO Donny Samson. “We don’t believe properties should be sold off-market or hidden behind private networks. That restricts demand and ultimately works against the seller. Our partnership with Zillow reflects that philosophy. If a listing is going to be pre-marketed, it should be exposed to the largest audience possible.”

According to the company, Zillow Preview gives listing agents a new way to tap into Zillow’s audience of 235 million average monthly unique users. Preview listings on Zillow and Trulia receive elevated placement in search results and saved-home alerts, allowing motivated buyers to access the listings earlier. The program is also designed to enable listing agents to earn more from their listings: in some cases, when a buyer who connects through a Zillow Preview listing closes with a Zillow Preferred agent, the listing agent may receive a share of the revenue Zillow earns. That fee is paid by Zillow at no additional cost to consumers or agents.

“Zillow Preview was just announced, but the signal from the industry is undeniable,” said Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman. “Brokerages and their agents want an early marketing option that’s public, transparent and easy for consumers to find, not hidden behind a private gate. This level of early adoption shows we’re building something that aligns with where the market is headed.”

Zillow Preview listings from launch partners are expected to be publicly visible on Zillow and Trulia next month.

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