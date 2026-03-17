It was April of 2025 that portal behemoth Zillow announced its “listing access standards,” taking a hard stance against so-called “selective access” to listings. As some brokerages—most notably Compass—pushed for “private exclusive” marketing plans, Zillow argued that properties for sale should be listed everywhere.

Just under a year later, the company has joined what has become a sprawling fight for “premarket” listings, today announcing a partnership with Keller Williams, HomeServices, United Real Estate, REMAX and Side to put exclusive listings on Zillow’s platforms as the entire real estate industry reorganizes over exclusive inventory.

“For 20 years, Zillow has been guided by a simple idea: Real estate works best when information is open and accessible,” said Zillow Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Wacksman.

In an announcement today, Zillow billed the new program, called Zillow Preview, as a way of bringing premarket listings “into the open market.”

The company is also updating those “listing access standards” in order to “simplify” restrictions on what types of properties can appear on Zillow platforms, with a spokesperson telling RISMedia that the company is responding to a shifting market and demand by sellers for these premarketing options.

That will allow listings that previously would have been banned by the company to appear on its platforms, with the spokesperson saying that the standards are now focused on restricting marketing that forces buyers to sign up with one company or utilize a single brokerage’s services to access listings.

“At a time when some real estate brokerages are harming consumers by hiding listings in private networks, Zillow Preview allows brokerages to broadly share listings before they hit the active market so consumers can access them,” the company wrote.

Zillow Preview pre-market listings will be exclusively available on Zillow, Trulia and their own listing brokerage and agent sites, in a manner similar to Compass’s deal with Zillow’s rival, Redfin, including access to leads and boosted visibility on Zillow.

Notably, Zillow is committing to “working within the MLS framework,” something Compass has explicitly declined to do. Though the company did not initially offer any further details on what that means, MLS rules vary widely in what they allow for premarketing.

The Zillow spokesperson did not say whether the company had spoken to MLSs about the Zillow Preview program ahead of launch, but said the company is always in close contact with the MLS industry and continues to see MLSs as a foundational part of the industry.

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin has previously claimed that the majority of MLSs in the country no longer enforce the Clear Cooperation policy.

In its release, Zillow claims that “in a growing number of markets, the public cannot see pre-market homes.”

“Zillow Preview makes them publicly visible instead of confined to closed systems, while working within MLS frameworks and supporting brokers and agents in complying with local rules,” the company wrote.

The leaders of brokerages partnering with Zillow for the premarket listings all focused on these same principles, with HomeServices CEO Chris Kelly calling the program “an ideal mechanism” for visibility and awareness while still maintaining “transparency,” and Keller Williams executive chairman and co-founder Gary Keller saying it provides the company with “meaningful choice” for the brokerage’s agents.

“Zillow continues to press the point of fair competition for the benefit of the buying and selling public, brokers and agents,” added Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate. “Bringing more inventory to market faster will have a positive impact on the U.S. residential housing market and a time where access to listing inventory is needed.”

This is a devloping story. Stay turned to RISMedia for updates.