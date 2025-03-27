Southern New Mexico-based Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates has announced it has expanded by merging with TRU South Real Estate. This expansion includes new offices in Ruidoso and Alamogordo, increasing the firm’s reach in New Mexico to four locations. The combined company will operate under the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates brand.

Founded in 1968 by David Steinborn, Steinborn & Associates has earned a reputation for integrity, expertise and community leadership. Now led by Amy and John Hummer and Zane and Kayla Fikany, the company continues to align with like-minded real estate professionals to bring greater value to customers and brokers, a release noted. Bob Moroney, founder of TRU South Real Estate, will continue with the firm in a sales capacity, a press release noted.

“For over 55 years, Steinborn and Associates has been synonymous with trust, professionalism, and a dedication to helping customers navigate their real estate journeys,” said Amy Hummer, broker/co-owner and president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn and Associates. “This expansion is a natural step in our long-term vision to grow our presence in Southern New Mexico while staying true to the values that define us: excellence, service and a commitment to our communities.”

With Las Cruces, Ruidoso, Alamogordo and Santa Teresa serving as key regional hubs, this expansion unites a team focused on delivering excellent real estate services. The brokers joining bring market knowledge and expertise, further elevating the level of service provided to customers.

“This partnership enhances our ability to serve customers across a broader region with expanded expertise,” said Zane Fikany, broker/co-owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn and Associates. “Both Ruidoso and Alamogordo offer unique market opportunities, and by joining forces with Bob and his team, we are better positioned to provide exceptional service, resources and marketing power to buyers and sellers.”

