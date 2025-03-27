Above: A brand new boutique developed in Carcavelos, Cascais, NAMA blends coastal serenity with modern sophistication.

Portugal continues to captivate international buyers with its natural beauty, sunny days, lifestyle and warm hospitality. Renowned for its safety and economic stability, Portugal offers exceptional real estate opportunities in one of the most promising markets in which to invest in 2025. With tax incentives and easy visa access, it’s ideal for those seeking a secure and rewarding relocation or investment.

ORIA Real Estate Advisors is a boutique real estate company dedicated to assisting international buyers in this vibrant market. With a decade of experience specializing in new developments and premium properties, ORIA provides a full 360-degree, bespoke service, safeguarding clients’ interests while identifying the finest opportunities available. ORIA proudly presents three exquisite developments in Cascais, Greater Lisbon and Porto, each reflecting the essence of Portuguese living.

NAMA: A coastal gem in Cascais

NAMA is a brand-new boutique development in Carcavelos, Cascais, blending coastal serenity with modern sophistication. More than just an address, NAMA offers a lifestyle of unparalleled comfort in serviced apartments where every detail is designed to provide convenience and luxury.

This development features 45 premium apartments, ranging from one to four bedrooms. The interiors are thoughtfully designed with open-plan living spaces, high-end finishes and private balconies that welcome abundant natural light. Residents at NAMA can enjoy a true beach lifestyle, with exclusive hotel-style amenities such as a gym, a stunning outdoor pool, a games room, a gourmet restaurant and a sophisticated bar. Located just a short walk from the Carcavelos Beach, this unique development offers the perfect balance of leisure and convenience.

For those seeking a smart investment, NAMA is in an area poised for significant growth, with over €1 billion in upcoming developments. Whether as a primary residence, a second home or a source of rental income when not in use, NAMA represents an exceptional opportunity by the sea in one of Portugal’s most sought-after locations. Cascais, known as the “Portuguese Riviera,” is famous for its maritime heritage, golf courses and cultural events. Its proximity to Lisbon offers easy access to the capital, while the stunning Atlantic coastline sets the scene for a refined lifestyle.

Priced from €533,050 (approx. $554,255 USD)

Vila Rio: riverside lifestyle in the most promising neighborhood in greater Lisbon

Located in one of the most promising neighborhoods in Greater Lisbon, Vila Rio is a stunning example of contemporary architecture and riverside living. Offering 71 modern apartments, ranging from studios to four-bedroom, each home is designed to embrace natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces with breathtaking views of the Tagus River. With over 50% of units sold in the first month, Vila Rio is already a sought-after address.

This unique development goes beyond just a place to live—offering an exclusive lifestyle, featuring a variety of amenities thoughtfully designed, such as a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a gourmet lounge, a yoga space, a playground, a family lounge, a games room and an aromatic garden. Spanning 17 hectares (approx. 42 acres), this vibrant neighborhood includes over six hectares (approx. 14 acres) of green parks and a marina, perfect for sailing and kayaking enthusiasts.

Just 16 minutes from Lisbon’s airport, with excellent transport connections—including a train station just seven minutes from Parque das Nações—Vila Rio provides the best of both worlds. In addition to the proximity to Lisbon’s vibrant cultural activities, urban parks, shopping and dining, the location also promises great potential for property appreciation, with prices still 30% – 40% lower than central Lisbon.

Priced from €510,000 (approx. $529,358 USD)

Almada 109: timeless luxury in Porto

In the heart of Porto, Almada 109 stands as a symbol of timeless luxury and rich history. Once known as Casa da Moeda, this iconic building now features only 12 exclusive apartments, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of Porto’s enduring legacy. With options ranging from one to two bedrooms, each apartment is a perfect blend of charming and luminous spaces with historical refinement. The exterior preserves the building’s classic architecture, while the interior features a modern and functional design that meets the highest standards of contemporary living.

Each apartment at Almada 109 boasts private balconies or terraces, ideal for relaxing after exploring Porto’s vibrant streets and dining. The development also includes a private courtyard, secure access and an elegant lobby that reflects the building’s historical character.

Just two minutes on foot from Avenida dos Aliados and seven minutes from São Bento station, making it incredibly convenient for both residents and visitors, Almada 109 sits at the intersection of history and modernity—in a trendy, “alternative street” where history is not only remembered but lived. With proximity to hospitals, shopping areas and landmarks such as the famous Ribeira district and the renowned port wine cellars, the development is perfectly situated for those who want to be at the center of it all. This is an ideal property for international investors and tourists alike, as it is just 20 minutes from Porto’s airport and offers a unique opportunity to own a property in one of Europe’s most vibrant cities.

Priced from €460,171 (approx. $477,701 USD)

Why Portugal?

Portugal stands as a pivotal destination in Europe, not only for its strategic location offering easy access to both the U.S. and the rest of Europe, but also for its dynamic and attractive business landscape. The country has become a thriving hub for startups, supported by a high educational standard and a population where English is widely spoken. Bursting with opportunities, Portugal’s real estate market offers something for every preference, whether you’re looking to invest in a charming small apartment or an ultra-luxury villa.

