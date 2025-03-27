PropStream has announced that Product Specialist Burton Alicando will deliver an exclusive speech at the virtual Sam’s RE Club event on April 2, 2025.

Alicando has been instrumental in shaping Propstream’s customer experience and educating real estate professionals on how to leverage data to transform their business models, a press release noted. With nearly a decade of experience, he is known for his engaging training style—whether working with small groups or large audiences.

The company noted that his presentation, “How to Leverage the Power of Nationwide Property Data to Find More Deals,” promises to offer actionable strategies for identifying hidden opportunities, automating lead generation and analyzing real estate data. Virtual attendees will walk away with new insights on driving business growth in today’s evolving market.

Join Alicando live on April 2 to learn how you can use PropStream to take your real estate business to new heights! Plus, a bonus “Sam’s Insight” will share additional tips and tricks agents can add to their tool belt.

To learn more, or register to attend, click here.