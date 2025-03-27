Above: Min Alexander

As any real estate professional can attest, buying and selling a home is so much more than simply making or accepting an offer and exchanging keys. It’s often a long, arduous process that can be complicated and daunting for clients—and it’s the job of those in the industry to pursue new ways to streamline and improve the journey.

Min Alexander—founder and CEO of BOSSCAT Home Services—is passionate about this, spending her career innovating ways to simplify the process through which buyers and sellers go about transactions, specifically when it comes to inspections, repairs, renovations and maintenance.

In fact, she feels that innovation is important for expanding access to the industry because of its “fast dissemination of information, being able to take action without someone telling you what you need to do, but being prompted in a very proactive, controlled, non-stressed way.”

After years of building a real estate investment portfolio, Alexander went to business school, got her broker’s license and her general contractor’s license, but she wanted to do more. That’s when she broke into the industry in a new way, building tech to streamline home inspection reports.

The fever of innovation never dissipated, pushing Alexander to reach new heights in 2021 when she founded BOSSCAT.

An online real estate platform, BOSSCAT works to streamline the process of repairing, renovating or maintaining a home, offering instant estimate technology to help break down the 50- to 60-page home inspection report—simplifying the process for agents, brokers and their clients.

“Being able to maintain your house to preserve equity, but also make improvements to increase wealth and equity, are just as important as your entry steps into being able to buy the house,” says Alexander. “How are you maintaining it? How are you able to grow the value in it? Those are the parts of the homeownership journey we like to tackle.”

As much as BOSSCAT’s services assist clients in getting through real estate transactions with more ease, affordability is still a hurdle. Having the funds to afford repairs, renovations and maintenance is often difficult for buyers and sellers alike.

Alexander points to BOSSCAT’s partnership with HouseAmp—a pay-at-close platform that streamlines the process of preparing a home for the market—as one way to overcome this hurdle.

“Financing is a big part of home renovations, and a good portion of our customer base,” says Alexander, who notes that having access to HouseAmp’s network of lenders and loan programs like the HomeSale Loan™ creates a bridge of access for clients.

“Our work has always been about helping clients get into a home with less unknowns and less risk while helping maintain and grow their equity, and HouseAmp helps fund that piece of it,” she says.

“The contractors then get the draws, verify that they’ve completed the work satisfactorily, and HouseAmp pays the contractor directly—providing peace of mind as well as an opportunity to increase equity. It works really well with agents, especially listing agents who also want to see a great outcome for their clients, and it works for us—because as contractors—we want to have these options available,” adds Alexander.

“We’re part of an incredible industry where the pace of innovation and the partnerships are increasing,” she continues, noting that the two are directly related.

“Partnering with HouseAmp has not only made us stronger, but it’s also allowed us to deliver a much better experience for homeowners,” concludes Alexander.

