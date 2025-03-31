Above, Emily Mattson

Milwaukee native Emily Mattson graduated Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in finance and real estate design – just in time for the real estate downturn of 2008.

Licensed in 2007, she went to work for First Weber Realtors two years later, determined to be become a top producer.

“I dreamed big and I worked my butt off,” Mattson said, “often putting in 60 to 70 hours a week.”

She was also married to her high school sweetheart and they wanted to start a family, so the concept of work-life balance became more than just a trendy phrase.

Mattson joined a team, and it didn’t take long for her to understand the value of working in tandem with others. In 2016, she left the team, hired an administrator, and the Mattson Real Estate Group was born.

Today the owner of Mattson Real Estate Group and Regional Manager of First Weber, Inc., Mattson has consistently achieved individual sales of more than $20 million annually, and has been recognized as a sales leader at First Weber and among the Milwaukee Real Estate Community.

Her team of three agents plus an administrator last year closed 76 transactions valued at more than $40 million – all while Emily and her husband are raising five kiddos at home.

Barbara Pronin: Looking at what your schedule must be like, how hard it is to maintain work-life balance?

Emily Mattson: It’s a challenge, but the team has been together for a while now, and with all of us working together as we do, we can manage or time pretty well.

BP: What did you look for when bringing on agents for your team?

EM: I am all about going the extra mile for my clients and creating life-long relationships, so I looked for like-minded people – sincere people who care about others, are good negotiators, and will make sound decisions on behalf of their clients. Amelia comes from a sales and corporate marketing background and Janel came in with 15 years of customer service experience. I thought they were naturals – and Lorraine, our team manager and listing coordinator, is wonderful with detail, efficiency, and accuracy.

BP: How are you organized, so that everyone’s always in the loop?

EM: Everyone who know me knows my mantra is, ‘systems and procedures.’ We have very strict systems and procedures in place to ensure that transactions run smoothly, and we are always evolving new technology to make our systems easier and better. We have weekly in-person meetings as well as pop-up meetings when we need them. We’re always up for good ideas, and we brainstorm every time we hang out.

BP: So, you’re friends in and out of the office?

EM: Oh, yes. We’re like family in a way. We have a lot of the same interests, raising kids, volunteering, involved in so many local activities. It’s never about the numbers for us. It’s all about making our clients feel special, and putting in the time for our families and for the communities where we live. We have a long and deeply rooted presence here, and we really enjoy what we do. More than 85 percent of my business today comes from past clients and referrals.

BP: Tell us something about the areas you serve.

EM: We have clients in Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties – but mostly the northern shore of Lake Michigan. It’s an upscale area with a top school district, and it’s very commutable – 20 minutes from Milwaukee and two hours from Chicago – so it’s a very desirable place to live, especially for business professionals with children.

BP: What is the average sale price?

EM: About $625,000, but it varies quite a bit – and we also have an extensive network of referrals for surrounding counties and out-of-state relocations.

BP: Did you start out wanting to lead an all-woman team?

EM: No, it was never a conscious decision. But I started the team when I was in my twenties, and with always having young kids at home, I guess it was just something that worked for me.

BP: Do you expect to be growing your team?

EM: Not at this time, no. We are working well together as a team, and everyone is thriving despite our busy lives outside the office.

BP: What advice would you give to others who are considering creating a team?

EM: Have your systems in place. Start with a good administrative assistant to help keep transactions on track. Bring on people whose goals, work ethics and personalities are in line with yours – and do your best to create an environment where everyone has the tools and the resources to flourish where they are.

Mattson Real Estate Group Listing



13105 North West Shoreland DRIVE, Mequon, Wisconsin

4 BRs, 5 Baths, 5,379 sq ft

Listing price: $1,550,000

From the listing description: Set on 10-plus acres, this Mequon gem has been thoughtfully renovated, taken down to the studs in 1990 and expanded in size with a rebuild. View the greens, meadows and wildlife from nearly every room of this stunning home. The gourmet kitchen with large island opens to multiple living areas for open sight lines to the living room, family room, sunroom and screened porch. Convenient first floor laundry and mudroom. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including the owner’s suite with vaulted ceiling, a large gas fireplace and well-placed windows with stunning views. Finished lower level offers egress windows for natural light and plenty of entertaining space. Guest house offers 2 bedrooms, kitchen, laundry, living room, den, full bath and additional 3 garage stalls .

To view the full listing, click here.