ERA Real Estate has announced a new national media campaign across Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball (MiLB). Cast Iron Media, which manages local inventory on MLB’s digital platform through an exclusive strategic partnership, facilitated the campaign, a release noted.

The national media campaign features a mix of ERA ads on MLB.TV and includes a social media approach and in-stadium local events with more than a dozen MiLB teams. The first component of the media campaign consists of ERA advertisements that will broadcast across MLB.TV during live games throughout the 2025 baseball season during the most-watched MLB and MiLB games.

“ERA Real Estate has always been a powerhouse, steadily increasing its market share through community-focused initiatives,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “Our network was eager to elevate the ERA ® brand on a national stage, and baseball, with its deep community ties and diverse fanbase, aligns perfectly with our target market. The baseball season offers an extended period to build brand loyalty while coinciding with our peak real estate selling seasons. We’re excited to dive into the baseball world and transform passionate baseball fans into enthusiastic raving fans of ERA Real Estate.”

In addition to streaming advertisements, ERA ® is also launching its ‘On the Move’ social media series as part of the campaign. The ERA ® brand is teaming up with Walker Buehler, starting pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, to create engaging cross-branded social content. This collaboration will highlight Buehler’s ‘Moving Moments’ and help boost the brand’s recognition among millions of baseball fans.

Lastly, ERA is taking the media campaign to the next level by working with local MiLB teams to host various events entitled, ERA Real Estate ‘Day at the Park’ nationwide. This will be implemented locally in select ERA markets with in-stadium events to capture new audiences and energize fans.

“ERA Real Estate has a rich history of industry leadership and helping millions of home buyers and sellers. Our national baseball media campaign is the perfect fit for the ERA ® brand due to its strong ties to community roots and perfect alignment with our vision of massive reach with hyperlocal knowledge,” said David Marine, chief marketing officer for Anywhere Brands. “This campaign will power a new level of visibility for ERA on a national level, but its true power lies in our local activations, which benefit our franchisees at the community level. Minor league baseball serves as a central piece of local communities across the country and attracts over 32 million people each year. We are proud to be part of that classic piece of Americana.”

