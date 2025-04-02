Spring is here, and the market is buzzing. Between tough negotiations, anxious buyers and low inventory, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and frustrated.

But success in real estate isn’t about working harder. It’s about working smarter. These five strategies will keep you focused, energized and ahead of the game.

Be kind to yourself. The market is shifting, and everyone is figuring it out as they go. The worst thing you can do is beat yourself up for not knowing everything.

That voice in your head saying, “I’m not good at this?” Shut it down. Instead of getting stuck in self-doubt, focus on taking action. Growth only happens outside your comfort zone.

Commit to daily prospecting calls. Most agents avoid prospecting because they don’t want to feel like a bother. The truth is, you’re not interrupting—you’re providing a valuable service. The market is changing, and homeowners need guidance. When you call with the mindset of helping instead of selling, conversations flow more naturally.

Set a goal: Two real estate-related conversations per day. That’s 60 in a month. The more you do it, the easier it gets.

Maximize open houses. Open houses are a powerful way to generate leads. Aim for at least one every weekend. No listings? Borrow one from a busy agent in your office. Most will be happy to let you host.

Make your open house stand out:

Choose off-peak hours to avoid competition.

Invite neighbors for a “Neighborhood Sneak Peek” to engage future sellers.

Use plenty of signage and promote on social media before, during and after.

Done right, open houses don’t just sell homes—they fill your pipeline.

Lock in your farm area. A strong farm area means consistent business:

Avoid areas where another agent already dominates with 10% – 15% market share.

Farm in a price range that makes sense for your business goals.

Look for a neighborhood with at least 7% – 8% turnover. Calculate this by dividing the number of homes sold in the last year by the total homes in the area.

Once you pick your farm area, commit to it. Make sure people in that neighborhood know that you’re the go-to agent.

Invest in your skills. Set aside at least one hour a week to sharpen your skills through books, training videos, webinars or coaching. One of my favorite quotes says, “If I had an hour to chop down a tree, I’d spend 45 minutes sharpening my axe.” Your skills are your axe. The sharper they are, the better you perform.

Spring is a time of growth, and for real estate agents, that means staying focused, consistent and committed to success.

