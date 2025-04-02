Above, Michelle Fermin

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced that Michelle Fermin of CENTURY® 21 North East in Lawrence, Massachusetts has been inducted into the CENTURY 21 ® Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame (IHOF). Fermin was recognized for her dedication to the advancement of real estate professionals and commitment to giving back to the community, the company noted.

The CENTURY 21 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame is presented to the best independent sales professionals in the CENTURY 21 System, a press release noted. To be considered, sales associates must be affiliated with the CENTURY 21 System a minimum of 10 years, with eight years at CENTURION®-level production, including the current year, the release stated.

“Michelle Fermin is an exemplary real estate professional with a passion for elevating others across the industry who also recognizes the importance of paying it forward throughout the community,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “From her tireless work to deliver the dream of homeownership to mentoring the next generation of real estate leaders, she continues to inspire so many across the CENTURY 21 network to achieve more. We couldn’t be happier to welcome her into this group of elite individuals and look forward to her continued success in the future.”

Fermin has been a member of the CENTURY 21 System for nearly 20 years and has led a GRAND CENTURION ® Team since 2017. Fermin says she is most proud of leading her team, The Fermin Group, to continued growth and numerous industry recognitions including the 2024 No. 5 Top Latino Team by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals®, the CENTURY 21 No. 1 Obsessed 6 Team in the U.S. by adjusted gross commission (AGC) in 2023 and the CENTURY 21 No. 1 Obsessed 6 Team in the US by AGC and units in 2024.

“When Michelle and I joined forces in 2013 both her team of 3 agents and our company, made up of 7 offices at the time, were a fraction of the size we are today,” said CENTURY 21 North East Broker/Owner Jim D’Amico. “Over the past 12 years we have worked side by side on her Team’s growth, Company growth and community involvement. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of being inducted into the CENTURY 21 International Hall of Fame than Michelle Fermin who has impacted so many lives across our community, company and network. Michelle continues to help bring new agents into the company and help other team leaders here by sharing her systems, tools and procedures (to) drive everyone to success.”

Fermin’s commitment to helping others grow and achieve their full potential goes far beyond her work in real estate, the company noted. She is the founder of We Women United, a nonprofit geared towards helping women in business, and helps young women struggling with domestic situations through the local Uncommon Threads Boutique which provides a wardrobe to help get them back into the workforce.

Committed to empowering the next generation of real estate professionals, Fermin works alongside other CENTURY 21 independent agents as part of a local afterschool program whose goal is to educate those who are interested in a profession in real estate, the release noted. In 2023, after one of her founding team members was tragically killed in an accident while on vacation, she started working with Top Notch Scholars to establish the Andres Castañeda Real Estate Scholarship (The ACRES) to not only honor his memory but continue his LEGACY by supporting aspiring real estate agents to chase their dreams of becoming an agent.

To learn more about Century 21 Real Estate, visit century21.com.