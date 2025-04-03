Above: A dynamic space designed to evolve with a growing family, the dedicated children’s floor is the true heart of the home.

Property highlights:

Location: Saddle River, New Jersey

Listing Price: $3.7 million

Features: Luxury estate with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Kids’ floor, home theater, wine cellar, spa suite and wellness spaces.

Imagine the joyful chaos of childhood, contained and celebrated. Not just a playroom tucked away, but an entire floor dedicated to the boundless energy of kids. This isn’t a fantasy—it’s the reality offered by a stunning Hamptons-style estate nestled in the serene cul-de-sacs of Saddle River, New Jersey.

The true heart of this home is the dedicated children’s floor, a dynamic space designed to evolve with a growing family. It’s here, amidst laughter and imaginative play, that the home’s essence shines. Moving beyond this vibrant hub, the estate unfolds to reveal spaces crafted for both communal joy and personal retreat. The grand foyer—flooded with sunlight—opens into living areas warmed by gas fireplaces, creating an inviting atmosphere, while a chef’s kitchen (a culinary haven) encourages shared meals and gatherings. Meanwhile, the primary suite offers a serene escape, a personal sanctuary from the lively energy of the children’s floor. Here, luxury transcends mere aesthetics, focusing on creating spaces that foster a rich and fulfilling life.

A backdrop for both grand celebrations and intimate moments, the property features a lower level entertainment hub complete with a home theater, gym and wine cellar—effectively balancing opulent features with practical family needs, establishing itself as a notable property in Saddle River.

RISMedia spoke with listing agent Ana Simon of Brown Harris Stevens about what makes this home a standout in Saddle River, how the dedicated kids’ space enhances both functionality and luxury, and how its design and amenities appeal to luxury buyers.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Ana Simon: This exceptional home is defined by countless standout features. Less than 20 miles from Manhattan, Saddle River consistently ranks among New Jersey’s most affluent towns. Situated on a private cul-de-sac with breathtaking curb appeal, it offers a serene retreat while remaining just minutes from major highways. A true sanctuary, this residence seamlessly blends tranquility with convenience, redefining luxury living with endless possibilities for comfort, style and entertainment.

JM: How do you see the dedicated kids’ space impacting the home’s appeal for luxury buyers with young families?

AS: Beyond simply providing a private space for children, it offers

incredible versatility—whether used for home schooling, preschool-style learning, creative arts, active play, or even specialized needs like therapy or sensory rooms. This thoughtful design enhances both functionality and lifestyle, making daily life more seamless while elevating the home’s exclusivity. It’s a rare feature that caters to modern families who value luxury, convenience and a space designed to grow with their children’s evolving needs. This thoughtful design offers a perfect balance of privacy and functionality, allowing children to have their own space while parents enjoy peace and quiet in other parts of the home.

JM: What design elements give this home its balance of classic Hamptons-style charm and modern luxury?

AS: One of the main characteristic features is the abundance of light. Traditional elements like oversized windows, French doors and wainscoting evoke timeless elegance, while sleek lines, crisp white walls and open-concept interiors bring a contemporary edge. The use of natural materials—such as wide-plank hardwood floors and custom millwork—adds warmth and authenticity, while modern lighting, spa-like bathrooms and seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces enhance the home’s sophistication. The result is a perfect harmony of heritage and innovation, appealing to buyers who appreciate both character and cutting-edge comfort.

JM: In terms of value and amenities, where does this property stand among other high-end listings in Bergen County?

AS: In a prime Saddle River location with low taxes on two acres, it combines exclusivity with practicality. Designed with a sophisticated neutral color palette, top-tier materials and custom craftsmanship, the home exudes both timeless elegance and modern comfort. Standout amenities—including a spa-like primary suite, dedicated wellness spaces and seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining areas—elevate its appeal. In a market where true luxury is defined by both quality and lifestyle, this home presents an unparalleled opportunity.

JM: Which luxury home trends does this property’s standout amenities align with in today’s market?

AS: The demand for private, high-end entertainment areas has surged, with luxury buyers seeking immersive home theaters for cinematic experiences without leaving their residence. Similarly, a custom wine cellar reflects the growing appreciation for curated collections and sophisticated entertaining. With a dedicated at-home play area, this space is every child’s dream—perfect for unforgettable playdates year-round, rain or shine. No need to leave the house or rely on good weather for fun and adventure. In a market where luxury is defined by both quality and lifestyle, this home represents a premier opportunity for buyers seeking the best of both. These features cater to the modern luxury buyer’s desire for convenience, exclusivity and personalized spaces that enhance both daily living and special occasions, making this home a prime example of today’s high-end market expectations.

