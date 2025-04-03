Global commercial real estate firm JLL, a member of LeadingRE, has announced the launch of its inaugural Global Property Expo, an international real estate event, which will take place at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore from July 18-20, 2025.

JLL’s Global Property Expo will connect global investors and industry leaders, serving as a platform for exploring international residential real estate investment opportunities in one of Asia Pacific’s most affluent economies. The event will showcase a selection of residential developments from major markets, including Australia, Japan, the Middle East, the United States and Europe, a press release noted.

JLL also stated that alongside the exhibition, two dedicated conference tracks will cover sustainable property investment: PropTech integration and smart city infrastructure. These two tracks will offer investors expert insights into emerging global trends, according to the release. Attendees will have direct access to developers and industry experts, fostering networking opportunities and knowledge exchange. The conference will also provide insights into advanced wealth creation strategies and alternative financing options, equipping investors with the tools to navigate the global real estate market with greater ease, the release stated.

“International property investors are growing in sophistication, demanding more diverse options and risk profiles when approaching global residential markets,” said James Puddle, JLL head of international residential, South East Asia. “The Global Property Expo offers a direct connection between international developers and active investors, particularly within the rapidly growing Asia Pacific market. This event provides attendees with a benchmark of the diversity available and streamlined access to global investment opportunities.”

Asia’s growing influence in global real estate

Asian investors, especially those from Singapore, are leading cross-border real estate transactions. In 2023, Singaporean investors accounted for $25.3 billion in international real estate investment, with per-capita spending exceeding that of the U.S. by over 40 times, according to MSCI analysis. This momentum is reinforced by a 23% surge in Asia Pacific real estate investment in 2024, driven by significant growth in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and India, the release noted.

“Singapore is the ideal location to host this Expo, which we envision as becoming the leading annual international real estate event in Asia,” says Puddle. “We believe the Global Property Expo will reinforce Singapore’s role as a pivotal gateway for global residential property investment.”

Who should attend?

Institutional and private investors – Looking to diversify portfolios with international real estate assets.

Real estate developers – Seeking direct connections with Asia Pacific investors.

Industry professionals – Advisors, analysts, and consultants staying ahead of market trends.

For more information, visit www.globalpropertyexpo.com.