This week, my travels found me at home—and what a gift it was to be right here in the heart of our Intero community. On Wednesday afternoon, I had the privilege of attending the Intero Honors 2024 Achievement Awards Celebration, where I had the honor of presenting three meaningful awards. Eddie Oberoi and Joe Velasco were both inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Mia Park received the Leadership Award.

The most prestigious recognition of the afternoon—the one that truly captured the essence of our shared values—was the Value Award, presented to Roger Malech. That moment, like so many throughout the event, was a powerful reminder of the gift of appreciation—how meaningful it is to pause, reflect and honor those who lead with heart, character, and purpose.

Let’s talk about appreciation—and the beautiful friendships and connections that grow when we choose to express it with intention and sincerity.

My suggestion to you is simple but impactful: create an appreciation account.

Leadership isn’t just about strategy, decisions or influence—it’s about people. And one of the most meaningful ways to lead in life, in business and in our communities is through consistent, heartfelt appreciation. When we lead with kindness, when we take time to acknowledge the people around us, we strengthen the trust, loyalty and love that allow us to thrive together.

So, how can you start?

Think of each day as an opportunity to make a small deposit into your appreciation account—a smile, a kind word, a thoughtful gesture. These tiny, consistent acts compound over time, deepening bonds and elevating the people around you. You could…

Buy your partner their favorite snack for no reason at all.

Send a friend a book on a subject you know they’d love.

Take a moment to tell your children, parents, or colleagues how much they mean to you—directly and sincerely.

These gestures might seem small, but their impact is immeasurable.

For me, hugging my daughters every time we greet and part ways has become a ritual. It’s a reminder that each moment matters, and tomorrow is never promised. These moments—these deposits into the appreciation account—will bring you more joy than any safe full of hundred-dollar bills. They ensure that your self-worth always remains greater than your net worth.

Ralph Waldo Emerson said it best: “Wealth is an ugly beggar.” True richness comes from connection, compassion, and the friendships we cherish.

So, what’s the message?

Great leaders understand that appreciation is not just a nicety—it’s a necessity. It fuels connection, builds trust and fosters loyalty. Creating an appreciation account isn’t just a practice in kindness; it’s a daily commitment to leading with love. In a world that often measures success in dollars and deals, choose to measure yours in the depth of your relationships and the gratitude you freely give.

Make your deposits daily. You’ll be amazed at the return.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.