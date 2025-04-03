ERA Real Estate has announced its latest affiliation with CMC Realty ERA Powered, an Hispanic, female-owned, family brokerage based in Norcross, Georgia that serves communities throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Established in 2017, team leaders, Carmela Moreno, owner of CMC Realty ERA Powered, and her daughters Carmen and Miluska Barreda, decided to launch their own brokerage after noticing the need for more diverse leadership in the Atlanta real estate market, the company stated. Moreno was the first of the three to join the real estate industry, which she did after hearing about many nearby homebuyers facing challenges when trying to start the buying process, the company noted. Since then, she has become a trusted advisor for many first-time homebuyers, publishing several books on the topic and founding programs dedicated to providing educational and financial assistance to her clientele, a press release noted. As the team leader, Moreno has been recognized as a top producer in her market for the last seven years.

“My decision to join the real estate industry was driven by a deep sense of justice,” said Moreno. “I’ve witnessed many homebuyers shy away from the prospect of buying a home, simply because they didn’t have the necessary resources available to them. I believe that everyone is entitled to own property that they can call home and where they can accrue wealth for generations to come. With the support of ERA Real Estate, we can help educate and advocate for more people than ever before.”

The release also noted that Carmen Barreda, broker/owner, CMC Realty ERA Powered, also is the acting president of NAHREP Atlanta, where she leads one of the most influential Hispanic real estate organizations in the Peach State. She has been featured as an industry speaker and mentor at real estate and business events, where she empowers fellow professionals through her community advocacy and educational prowess, the release stated, adding that Miluska Barreda is the driving force behind the day-to-day success of the brokerage and with her background in finance, she manages the firm’s back office, streamlining daily operations and allowing her agents to fully dedicate their attention to growth and success.

“My time in leadership with NAHREP has helped me witness how empowered business owners can create lasting change,” said Carmen Barreda. “ERA Real Estate can be the ultimate vehicle for empowerment. With its nationwide network and instantly recognizable branding, we can now offer our agents an enhanced platform to connect with a wider audience. Our goal is to create wide-scale change in the Atlanta real estate community, and that starts with working with a brand like ERA Real Estate which is fully supportive of elevating our cause.”

“Much of my day-to-day workload is spent behind-the-scenes, where I do my best to keep everything running smoothly and efficiently,” said Miluska Barreda. “With that being said, this affiliation is particularly exciting for me due to the impact that it will have on streamlining our existing operations. The brand allows us to continue employing the practices that we know work best, while providing us with a centralized platform and up-to-date technology stack to make our agents’ lives easier, and to help our clients have a more simplified experience.”

Together, the trio specializes in providing first-time homebuyers and sellers in the greater Atlanta area with the information they need to start building personal and generational wealth, the release stated.

“Carmela, Carmen and Miluska are providing an incredible service to the many diverse homebuyers in the Atlanta real estate market,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “Many of these first-time homebuyers have unique, historically documented challenges, and having professionals like Carmela, Carmen and Miluska in their corner is extremely valuable. As president of NAHREP Atlanta, Carmen brings an incredible perspective to her community, and we’re honored that she’s chosen to grow with ERA. We’re so excited to leverage their unique expertise and help better reach the diverse communities of Atlanta.”

