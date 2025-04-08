Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, has released a new report, 2025 Home Trends Insights, offering an in-depth exploration of the latest home and design trends and their application in today’s market, the company has announced. This comprehensive report provides valuable insights intended for both industry professionals and consumers looking to stay ahead of the curve.

Utilizing research from Better Homes & Gardens, Investopedia and The Spruce—all brands under the Dotdash Meredith media giant—Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has identified several key trends, all of which have been verified by the brand’s roster of affiliated agents.

“Today’s consumers are dedicating significant time, energy and resources to enhance the functionality and personality of their homes,” says Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “By accessing our proprietary Home Trends Insights, homeowners can incorporate the most up-to-date, in-demand concepts in decor into their homes, while gaining added assurance that they are creating spaces that will appeal to a large pool of buyers to maximize the value of their property.”

The 2025 Home Trends Insights Report from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate reveals:

Home improvements that pay off: The research found that in today’s market, the top three ways to increase home value is through moderate kitchen upgrades, updates to bathroom and a fresh interior paint job. Homeowners are increasingly looking to enhance both style and functionality in their homes, sprucing up small entryways, adding built-in shelving, painting cabinets, updating backsplashes and upgrading utility spaces.

Finding solutions to affordability challenges : Younger generations are more open to taking on home improvement projects with fixer-uppers as first homes vs a turnkey option.

: Younger generations are more open to taking on home improvement projects with fixer-uppers as first homes vs a turnkey option. Interest in cottage décor and farmhouse style remains strong: The report shows a continued surge in cottage décor and farmhouse styles, with interest growing by 70% and 67%, respectively. Coastal styles and nature-inspired colors are also on the rise, with homeowners embracing rustic looks featuring natural wood, brick and stone.

Generational preferences are clear: Nearly half of Gen Z loves maximalism, with bold colors and eclectic designs, while 67% of Millennials lean towards sleek, modern minimalism. Both groups are shaping the future of home décor with their distinct style preferences.

To view the full Home Trends Insights report, click here.