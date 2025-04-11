RE/MAX Advance Realty (RAR) has welcomed Dream Life Realty (DLR) in a strategic merger, the company’s eighth procurement of a local real estate office since 2020, and its first outside of the RE/MAX network. This merger further expands the size and presence of South Florida’s largest RE/MAX agency, increasing the company’s total number of agents to 335—the most in its history.

Founded in 1989, RE/MAX noted that under the leadership of owner Melanie De Armas and broker Anthony Askowitz, RAR has built a reputation for innovation, professionalism, and active community involvement.

“While we have been pleased with the results of our aggressive expansion in recent years, this latest strategic move in the critical Coral Gables market is a true game-changer; strengthening our position among the top tier of South Florida’s leading real estate offices,” said De Armas. “The combined potency of our two brokerages will dramatically enhance service offerings, expand market reach, and provide unparalleled opportunities for agents and clients alike.”

Askowitz added that with the brokerage’s recent procurements, they “expect this transaction to bring about new business opportunities, innovative service offerings, and enhanced market competitiveness.”

“Both brokerages are excited about the synergies that this acquisition will create, paving the way for continued success and growth in this increasingly competitive market,” he continued.

DLR was founded in 2014, and its office at 1701 Ponce de Leon Blvd. will remain under the management of co-broker Juan Ortega.

“We are absolutely delighted to join this growing powerhouse, connecting our agents with the globally recognized RE/MAX brand, as well as the expanded resources, technology, and support systems that come with it,” said Ortega.

For more information, visit https://www.advancerealtymiami.com/.