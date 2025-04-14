RE/MAX has announced that Chicagoland-area firm REDCO Realty has joined the brand. The brokerage, led by Jack Pysz, a real estate entrepreneur based in Illinois, will now operate as RE/MAX Future.

“I believe starting a RE/MAX brand is a necessary step towards scaling my business,” Pysz stated. “The resources and brand name alone will allow for a swift growth of the company.”



Pysz opened his brokerage in 2014 and from there he grew his agent count to 24 and his company lifetime production levels to nearly $580 million, according to a press release. All 24 agents will remain with Pysz and transition to RE/MAX Future under his lead. The company stated that Pysz has plans to expand into Sarasota, Florida.



“Our company culture is something that sets us apart,” Pysz added. “As an owner and managing broker, I add a personal touch to everything that happens at the office, from day-to-day operations to providing individual help to agents and clients.”

For more information about RE/MAX Future, visit www.remaxfutureil.com.