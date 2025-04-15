Century 21 Real Estate LLC. has announced it is fortifying its brand’s presence in the Chicago metropolitan area with its affiliation with African American owned, female-led Dior Real Estate Group in South Chicago.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21® IMPACT, the multi-office brokerage was originally established in 2014 by the current broker/owner Tuwanna Dennis. Dennis began her real estate journey in 2002, originally working as a mortgage processor before becoming a licensed real estate salesperson in 2011, and then as a broker only three years later, a press release noted. Growing up, Dennis came from a household where homeownership wasn’t a realistic option, which fueled her drive to fully immerse herself in all aspects of the real estate industry. She’s become well-versed in the entire real estate process, as well as in many of the more niche properties and common transaction types around Chicagoland, the release stated.

“CENTURY 21 ® isn’t just a brand, it’s a modern, forward-thinking powerhouse designed for today’s real estate industry,” said Dennis. “What truly stood out to me was the freedom to build my own culture, while having the backing of a globally recognized name. After running a small brokerage for years, I now have an unparalleled support system that can help elevate my presence and my business goals in the real estate world.”

“We take pride in understanding the assignment – delivering results with expertise, integrity, and a commitment to granting you peace of mind every step of the way,” Dennis continued. “We believe that ‘no’ simply means ‘not right now,’ and with persistence, consistency, and the weight of our reputation, we can overcome any obstacle and get deals done. Whether it’s a complicated or straightforward transaction, we handle every situation with confidence and precision.”

CENTURY 21® IMPACT sets itself apart through its community involvement, which includes participation in 840 IMPACT, an initiative that helps organize toy drives, back-to-school events and food drives to support Chicago residents in need.

“Chicago is an extraordinary city with plenty of real estate professionals to choose from, which is why it’s so important that we only align with top-tier broker/owners,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Tuwanna fits that bill perfectly – she has been able to successfully navigate her firm through ten years of change in one of America’s largest markets, while also growing her company to multiple locations and expanding her reach across state lines. We’re so excited to provide her and her affiliated agents with even more enhanced marketing and educational opportunities to help them pursue the business opportunities they have envisioned.”

To learn more, visit century21.com.