The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG), has announced it is welcoming BTT Group to its rapidly expanding national network. This strategic partnership signifies an extraordinary opportunity for BTT Group, as JMG’s proven platform and referral pipeline promise to drive significant growth and elevate their entire team.

Led by Brian Thomas, BTT Group has established itself as a trusted name in Aurora and the wider Denver Metro, a release stated. With a foundation built on integrity and exceptional client service, the decision to join JMG reflects a shared vision for innovation, growth, and success.

“We are thrilled to have BTT Group join the JMG family,” said Jason Mitchell, Founder and CEO of JMG. “At JMG, we are dedicated to empowering teams and agents with cutting-edge tools, unparalleled support, and industry-leading referral opportunities. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to helping top-performing teams realize their full potential.”

JMG stated its innovative business model has redefined the real estate landscape, leveraging proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships to generate high-quality referrals. As part of the JMG network, BTT Group will benefit from these resources, enhancing their productivity and bottom line.

For Brian Thomas, the decision to partner with JMG was clear. “From the first meeting with JMG we knew this was a mutual fit. We share many of the same directions and beliefs as the management team at JMG. We believe that we can help agents be extremely successful with the tools and opportunities we provide. That is exactly what we found here at a whole new level. Our structure and ability to close transactions and create relationships with clients is going to expand dramatically with JMG. So excited to be on this path with them.”

For more information on joining JMG or its partnerships, visit www.JoinJMG.com or contact the JMG press office at press@jasonmitchellgroup.com.