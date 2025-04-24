CENTURY 21 Scheetz has announced it has joined forces with CENTURY 21 Breeden REALTORS®, strengthening the brand’s presence across Central Indiana. Now operating under the CENTURY 21 Scheetz name, the combined organization includes 10 offices and over 420 independent agents.

Founded in 1951, CENTURY 21 stated that Breeden REALTORS® has been a well known name in residential real estate for generations. With nearly 75 years of service and community commitment, co-owners Mark Pratt and Tara James said that they saw merging with CENTURY 21 Scheetz as the natural next step in the company’s legacy.

“We are thrilled to join forces with CENTURY 21 Scheetz, a company that shares our deep commitment to exceptional service, innovation, and community,” said James. “This merger marks an exciting new chapter, uniting two outstanding teams under the CENTURY 21 brand. Together, we are stronger, more connected and better equipped than ever to support our agents and serve our clients.”

Pratt added, “Not only do we benefit from economies of scale in terms of dedicated sales support, a full-service in-house marketing department, in-house mortgage and title companies, but we also gain access to a highly skilled and successful cadre of colleagues. We’re truly excited to come together and create powerful synergies as a combined company—and I know the late Jan Hexamer-Gardner would be proud to see the spirit and legacy she helped build carried forward with strength and purpose.”

Tracy Hutton, CEO of CENTURY 21 Scheetz commented, “CENTURY 21 Breeden REALTORS® have long set the standard for excellence in our industry. Their legacy of professionalism, goodwill, and commitment to their clients and communities has made a lasting impact across the Columbus market. For decades, Mark, Tara and their exceptional team have built a reputation rooted in service and integrity. I’m honored they’ve chosen to grow with us as we build on a shared commitment to excellence.”

To learn more, visit c21scheetz.com.