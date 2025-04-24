With a quieter moment to reflect, I find myself thinking about one of the standout leaders at HomeServices of America—someone I’ve had the privilege of knowing for over two decades: Martha Mosier, Esq.

I first met Martha in 1998 when we both worked at National Realty Trust (NRT), now known as Anywhere. At the time, Martha managed the legal aspects of residential real estate transactions and handled due diligence on local acquisitions for Coldwell Banker in the Southern California market. Even then, her professionalism and sharp intellect were impossible to miss.

In 2014, our paths crossed again—this time as colleagues within the HomeServices of America family. I had just become CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and Martha was serving as Escrow President and General Counsel for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. From that point on, our professional connection only grew stronger. Over the last four years, since Martha became President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with her—speaking weekly and visiting often during my trips to Orange County, CA.

I consider Martha both a friend and a colleague. She’s a standout in everything she does and in everything she leads. Her thoughtful, inclusive, and wise leadership style has left an indelible impact—not just on her company, but on our entire organization.

Martha leads with a rare combination of strength and humility. She listens deeply, acts wisely, and creates space for others to grow—always reminding us that leadership is about service, not spotlight.

And perhaps no one has captured the essence of Martha’s leadership better than her successor, Brent Consedine, who shared this powerful reflection:

“Martha’s leadership has always been rooted in integrity, empathy, and unwavering support for both our people and our purpose. Working alongside her these past years has been the greatest leadership education I could’ve asked for. Her example has shaped not only the way I lead, but the way I think about service, resilience and team. I step into this role with deep gratitude and full confidence—because I’ve had the best mentor.”

As she steps into a new chapter, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the leadership lessons Martha has imparted to all of us.:

Some of the best advice from my predecessor: As leaders, we often have a tendency to control conversations, which can cause us to miss out on others’ ideas. Remember: We have two ears and one mouth—use them proportionately. Not only does this show respect for your team’s ideas, but it forces you to slow down and truly listen. Hire good people—they’ll make great employees. Trust your team and live by the adage: None of us is smarter than all of us together. At HomeServices of America, we live the belief that we are stronger together. Everyone has something of value to contribute and a right to belong. You cannot improve what you do not measure. Gino Blefari’s Four Disciplines of Execution reminds us that accountability works. Being kind is not a sign of weakness—it’s a sign of strength. Always lead with grace and kindness. Hurt people hurt people. Everyone has a story. Don’t react to words—strive to understand your team members’ needs. That said, all communication must be respectful in the workplace, with no exceptions. You won’t be an effective leader if you have an emotional reaction to every word. Sit back and listen with logic, not emotion. From Mike Hull, NFL veteran and former General Counsel at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage: Adversity doesn’t destroy you—let it define you. Use trauma, adversity and crisis as defining moments. “You may not control everything that happens to you, but you can control how you respond.” – Maya Angelou And finally—don’t forget where you came from. Be grateful to those who mentored you and believed in you. “When you reach the top floor, send the elevator back down.” It’s a powerful metaphor for mentorship and giving back.

One final pearl of wisdom Martha shares as a leader:

Listen to the next generations. Let go of the stereotypes about Millennials, Zillennials and Gen Z. These generations often blend success-oriented values with a deep commitment to life-work balance. They tend to align with organizations that share their values around social equality, environmental stewardship, economic opportunity and ethical business practices. As Martha beautifully puts it—she’s been blessed with four children who have opened her eyes, her heart and her mind to these pillars.

Martha’s greatest lesson may be this: leadership isn’t just about who you are today—it’s about who you inspire tomorrow. She honors the future by honoring the voices of the next generation.

So, what’s the message?

Martha Mosier is more than just a leader—she’s a mentor, a trailblazer and a builder of culture. Her legacy will carry on in the leaders she’s shaped, the values she’s championed and the many lives she’s touched. We are all better for having learned from her example.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.