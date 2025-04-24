Above: Stacey Wright

The “30A” real estate market is known for its breathtaking coastal luxury along Northwest Florida’s scenic Highway 30A, and few understand its intricacies better than Stacey Wright. As Compass’ newest luxury real estate advisor, Wright has built an impressive career, facilitating over $80 million in transactions in 2024 alone. With a deep understanding of high-end properties in Rosemary Beach, Watersound and Alys Beach, she has played a key role in some of the region’s most notable deals.

Now, armed with Compass’ cutting-edge technology and marketing tools, Wright is poised to bring an even greater level of service and strategy to one of Florida’s most sought-after destinations. From leveraging advanced analytics to refining targeted advertising strategies, she’s tapping into innovative resources to enhance the buying and selling experience for her elite clientele.

Here, Wright discusses what excites her most about joining Compass, the latest trends shaping 30A’s luxury real estate landscape and the strategies that have fueled her continued success in a competitive, ever-evolving market.

What excites you most about joining Compass and the tools now at your disposal?

What excites me most about joining Compass is the opportunity to leverage cutting-edge technology and comprehensive marketing tools that elevate the real estate experience. Compass provides an innovative platform that streamlines processes, enhances client interactions and offers data-driven insights. In the 30A luxury market, Compass’ technology provides a competitive edge by helping us understand market dynamics and client preferences. Sophisticated marketing tools, including high-quality digital presentations and targeted advertising, enable us to showcase properties compellingly.

What key factors have driven your success in closing over $80 million in transactions in 2024?

My success stems from authenticity, a pragmatic approach and understanding both buyers and sellers. Viewing properties from both perspectives allows me to tailor strategies effectively. My dedicated team plays a crucial role in managing all aspects of client representation, ensuring a seamless process. Our attention to detail fosters trust and efficiency, driving successful results. This blend of genuine engagement, client-focused strategy and meticulous execution has fueled my achievements this past year.

What trends are shaping the high-end real estate market in your area right now?

The market is adjusting with price reductions and longer listing times. In January 2025, Rosemary Beach’s median sale price dropped 30.9% to $2.8M, while Alys Beach homes averaged $5.7M, down 4.3%. Some properties sit for 157 days, but nearly 50% of transactions are all-cash. High-end buyers still seek luxury amenities, keeping demand strong.

What strategies have helped you build and maintain strong relationships with high-net-worth clients?

Building strong relationships requires personalized service, trust and discretion. High-net-worth individuals value privacy, so confidentiality is essential. Providing expert market insights and value beyond transactions—such as recommending local amenities—reinforces trust. Offering exclusive access to listings makes clients feel valued. Maintaining long-term relationships through post-transaction follow-ups and genuine interest in their lives fosters loyalty.

What advice do you have for real estate professionals looking to scale their business in the luxury sector?

To scale in luxury real estate, build a strong personal brand and network within high-net-worth circles. Attend exclusive events, collaborate with wealth managers and designers and invest in high-end marketing. Offer private showings and white-glove service. Stay ahead of market trends, leverage technology and assemble a team to handle logistics while you focus on relationships.

