Above: James Sanders

James Sanders

CEO

Estate Properties International, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Palos Verdes Estates, California

https://estateproperties.com

Region served: South Bay and West Side of Los Angeles County

Years in real estate: 36

Number of offices: 11

Number of agents: 500

Most effective recruiting pitch: For four decades, we’ve been empowering agents to excel by providing innovative tools and a supportive culture, offering an in-house legal department, advanced technology solutions, comprehensive training and support—and a global network.

Key to getting the right listing price: We assembled an executive team with specialized expertise in specific micro-markets. By leveraging their knowledge alongside recent sales data and local trends, we develop precise pricing strategies that ensure accurate market valuations.

Most creative or successful new venture or promotional campaign: We recently launched a refined luxury brand campaign through Luxury Portfolio International® to help showcase our unique luxury listing inventory while increasing worldwide visibility and excitement among potential international buyers.

Best tip for dealing with difficult clients: We practice empathy and understanding. Actively listening to clients’ concerns, validating their feelings and finding common ground help build trust. With transparency and open communication, we can make it easier to navigate the challenges of a transaction.

Tell us how the company has come together to support wildfire victims in the local community.

Our team has been actively involved in organizing fundraising initiatives and partnering with local organizations to offer essential support to affected victims. With a focus on helping individuals rebuild their lives, we aim to provide financial assistance in addition to hope during these challenging times. Our commitment to community engagement reflects our core mission of uplifting those around us, reinforcing that we stand together in adversity.

How does the firm’s family-like culture pay off as far as retention and productivity?

Family is at the heart of our organization. Founded by Sandra Sanders four decades ago, the company is now led by myself (CEO), my sister Diane Sanders (CMO) and brother John Sanders (CTO). Our family-oriented culture is deeply rooted in trust, support and collaboration, creating an environment where everyone thrives together. This environment cultivates strong relationships among team members and agents, leading to high morale and productivity.

After 40 years, your family business has recently affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE). What were the most important factors driving that decision?

Our recent affiliation with LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio International marks a significant milestone. This decision was motivated by the need for enhanced resources and broader market reach. As real estate has now become a global market, having access to top agents in key markets is essential for effectively serving our clients’ needs.

In what ways will the firm’s newly created brand ambassador position serve your team as you look toward the future?

The brand ambassador role will elevate our community outreach, enrich our connections and significantly enhance our brand visibility while focusing on relationship-building that attracts top talent and supports our long-term growth objectives. The brand ambassador will embody our core values by serving as a crucial link between our organization and the community. It represents our commitment to reimagining how we engage in today’s dynamic real estate landscape.

For more information, please visit https://www.leadingre.com.