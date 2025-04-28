Allen Gammons owned a small publishing company in Rhode Island when he began to invest in real estate—and became so fascinated by the process and possibilities that in 1992, he became a licensed agent.

After testing his skills with a smaller company, he signed on with RE/MAX, where in 1995 he was the Rookie of the Year in Rhode Island. Three years later, he was the top agent in RE/MAX New England, and was becoming a pioneer in teaming.

“Teaming was still a relatively new concept,” Gammons said. “But I had 150 listings on the books, and I was relying on other agents to help me out.”

Following the lead of a productive California agent, he began by hiring an assistant and carefully built the team he took with him when he opened his own agency in 2020—a team that led the Kent, Washington Board of REALTORS® in unit and dollar volume for seven years in a row and that stayed with him as he became a Prudential Real Estate franchisee.

Last year, the team of seven agents and three assistants, now under the auspices of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, which acquired Prudential Real Estate in 2012, closed 149 transactions valued at more than $107 million.

Barbara Pronin: Allen, what did you look for as you began to put your team together?

Allen Gammons: I saw myself as the rainmaker, because I bring in the listings. I needed a smart team of customer-first people to convert those listings into sales. I have one agent who’s been with me for 25 years, and others for nearly that long—because our relationships are mutually beneficial. I want all my agents to excel. I carefully match every seller with the team member I see as the best fit for them, the one with the right personality, sales skills, and knowledge to help them meet their goals. That’s my job, as I see it…to bring in the listings, build long-lasting customer relationships and ensure that my people succeed.

BP: How is your team organized?

AG: I have a full-time assistant, a transaction coordinator and seven agents, including my son—who, by the way, was born the year I got my license—and a great mother-and-daughter duo. We also have a retired part-timer who does a variety of chores.

BP: How do you manage communications so that you are all on the same page?

AG: I’d like to say we meet weekly, but that doesn’t always happen. But every Friday, we put out an in-house newsletter that keeps everyone up to speed on closings, new listings, customer testimonials, anything else of special interest—and we’re on the phone or texting all day long.

BP: Tell us about the area you serve.

AG: All of Rhode Island, which is tiny but beautiful, and parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts. We’re a popular destination, three hours from New York City, with a great four-season lifestyle—water sports, fishing, hiking, snow sports—so a lot of vacation an/d second-home buyers.

BP: What is the average sale price?

AG: Prices have soared over the past few years, in some cases up to 100 percent. You can still find a small condo for $300,000 in some areas, but you’ll pay $3-4 million for a nice, well-placed vacation home, and $30 million or more for an upscale waterfront estate.

BP: Your entire team has deep roots in Rhode Island. I’m guessing you’ve come up with some interesting ways to give back.

AG: We have. I serve on the boards of several non-profits, and we use the money we used to spend on print ads to fund everything from program ads for the high school play to the Make a Difference Foundation, of which I’m a founding member. Last year, with the help of Michael Imperioli and some other Sopranos and Blue Bloods stars, we held a gala that raised $35,000 to buy Thanksgiving turkeys for the needy.

BP: Allen, what do you think makes your team a natural choice in your service area?

AG: Our long history of local knowledge, professionalism, and customer care. We make sure we provide every client with an outstanding experience from the beginning to the end of their transaction, and our testimonials reflect that. Also, I’ve been a part of this community all my life and in real estate for 33 years. That’s a long time to demonstrate your value.

BP: What is your best advice for others who want to create an outstanding team?

AG: Don’t be selfish if you’re bringing in the leads. Some leaders skim the cream of their listings for themselves. I don’t do that. I know that I do well because my team does well. When they shine, everyone wins—including the client. The proof is in the dollars. Every time.

Gammons Team Listing

125 Summit View Lane, North Kingstown, Rhode Island

4 Bedrooms, 3.2 Baths, 3,766 Square Feet, Built in 2003

Listing price: $1,679,900

From the listing description: Rare Harbour Ridge offering. Shingle craftsman cottage style custom home just steps from Historic Wickford Village and the waterfront. Boasting two primary suites both with multiple walk-in closets. (One first floor), picture book landscaping and privacy featuring brick, bluestone, and cobble patios and walkways along with meticulous plantings. The spa-like saltwater pool area has a waterfall and is accessed from the full finished walkout lower level. This area has a mini-kitchen, 2 recreation rooms, huge walk-in wine cellar, bath, multiple storage closets and rooms, and potential for an in-law space. The entry foyer is vaulted with a second story bridge overlooking the great room with a stone fireplace. The chef’s kitchen has a dual Viking stainless range, stone counters, breakfast nook and a butler’s pantry separating it and the formal dining room. Mahogany covered porch, includes a generator and a whole house sound system. Includes custom built-ins and millwork interior. Exterior copper accents and craftsman detail. Hardwoods throughout. Alarm. Whirlpool. Central AC, potting shed, and raised herb garden. Pristine condition!

To view the full listing, click here.

To view the Gammons Team website, click here.