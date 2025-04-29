Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced it is one of 50 companies to be named a 2025 Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review (FBR).

More than 12,000 franchisees representing 125 low-cost brands participated in FBR’s satisfaction survey, and the brands named to the Top Low-Cost Franchises list received high satisfaction scores from franchisees, Weichert noted.

Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding several areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture and financial opportunity.

“We are proud to be named to the list of Top Low-Cost Franchises,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it’s based on the feedback of our franchisees, whose satisfaction and success are at the heart of everything we do. We believe in delivering value to real estate brokerage owners to help them compete at a level they may not have been able to on their own. This recognition reaffirms that we are succeeding in bringing opportunity for entrepreneurs.”

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit www.weichertfranchise.com.