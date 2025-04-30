Above, from left, Jacqueline Solares and Jorge Chavez



RE/MAX has officially announced that it has brought Denver-based inMotion Group Properties, owned by team leaders Jorge Chavez and Jacqueline Solares, to its brand.

Now operating as RE/MAX inMotion, the team of 37 professional real estate agents will continue serving buyers and sellers throughout the Denver metro.

“inMotion agents are committed, accountable, optimistic, and lead with integrity and grit,” says Solares, co-broker/owner of RE/MAX inMotion. “When we decided to align with a national brand, it was important to choose one that reflected those same values – and that’s exactly what we found with RE/MAX.”

Chavez took the inMotion real estate team independent in 2016, following a tenure with RE/MAX, according to a press release. The company also noted that he achieved the RE/MAX Diamond Club award–the highest honor for sales in a single year–and led one of the Top Five teams recognized by The Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®. Solares joined the company in 2018, bringing her leadership and drive to help scale inMotion to new heights.

“We have an open-door policy,” added Solares. “Any agent who joins our team will know that every decision we make as leaders is made with their best interest in mind. We foster an environment where everyone is reliable, supportive, and aligned with our shared mission.”

For more information about RE/MAX inMotion, visit www.realestate-denver.com.