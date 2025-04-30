The May issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at RE/MAX with the brand’s executive leadership team sharing how it has laid the groundwork for a forward-focused RE/MAX revolution. Also, in RISMedia’s latest Broker Confidence Index, the nation’s brokerage leaders say private listings are not a major issue and report that they don’t see a significant need for more “flexibility” in their markets. Don’t miss a preview of this year’s 37th Annual RISMedia CEO & Leadership Exchange as well, where more than 300 real estate leaders will convene to discuss the industry’s future.

On the Cover

Focused on ‘The Greatness in You’

A new era of RE/MAX® is here



Greatness in real estate doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the outcome of productivity. It’s the outcome of professionalism. And it’s the outcome of a trustworthy reputation, a factor at the core of a successful entrepreneur. With a network of more than 145,000 affiliates and a presence in over 110 countries and territories, RE/MAX—home to trusted professionals who, on average, outsell the competition 2 to 1 at large U.S. brokerages, according to multiple industry reports—is laser-focused on helping these entrepreneurs achieve true greatness. And with bold, proven RE/MAX leaders at the forefront bringing new strategies to the table, the brand says greatness is a given. In this month’s cover story, learn how the brand’s executive leadership team has laid the groundwork for a forward-focused RE/MAX revolution.

Highlights

Top Minds Tackle Top Issues at Critical Juncture for Industry

More than 300 real estate leaders will convene to discuss the industry’s future at RISMedia’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in September.

The $1.5T Question: Climate Risks Aren’t Scaring Buyers, but Insurance Cost Could Drive Long-Term Migrations

The future of residential property valuations is becoming deeply intertwined with the growing realities of climate change.

Private Listings Not a Major Issue, Brokers Say, With Exempt Policy Looming

Respondents to RISMedia’s latest Broker Confidence Index report that they don’t see a significant need for more “flexibility” in their markets.



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!