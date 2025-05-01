American Home Shield® (AHS®) is revolutionizing the home warranty experience with its latest feature: real-time video chat with an Expert, available as a benefit with select plans through the AHS app. Launched February 27, the groundbreaking tool allows members to connect directly with seasoned professionals in real-time for help with plumbing, electrical, HVAC, appliance and general home issues. Experts average 20 years of experience, ensuring homeowners receive guidance from some of the best in the business.

The video chat feature is available to members of AHS’ top-two tiered plans in the direct-to-consumer and real estate channels, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Whether it’s a clogged drain or an unexpected HVAC problem, homeowners can get real-time support and possibly even resolve issues on the spot. In fact, since video chat launched, over 15% of members who opted for a video chat have been able to solve their problem right over the phone, or the Expert provided the information needed for the homeowner to do the repair or maintenance themselves, helping to save both time and money.

“Video chat with an Expert is a gamechanger for anyone who owns a home, and only American Home Shield can provide this feature at scale,” says Kathy Collins, chief revenue officer of Frontdoor, Inc., parent company of American Home Shield. “Two years ago, we launched the Frontdoor app with video chat and found that homeowners love the experience and our Experts, so we decided to bring this capability to American Home Shield members.”

Collins goes on to highlight the unique value of the real-time video chat feature. “The competition has nothing like this,” she says. “This benefit enhances the value proposition of an AHS home warranty because it has the potential to save time and money,” she says. “With video chat, AHS members may be able to get their problem fixed right over the phone rather than having someone come out and pay a service fee.”

For real estate professionals, this feature not only enhances the client experience, but can help build stronger relationships. “When you add that on top of the peace of mind that an American Home Shield warranty provides, agents know they’re recommending the best,” says Collins.

Laser-focused on setting the standard for modern, hassle-free homeownership, video chat with an Expert is just the latest example of AHS’ goal to make the member experience even better.

For more information, please visit https://www.ahs.com/realestate or https://ahs.com/video-chat/RE.