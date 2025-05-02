Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced a new collaboration with The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (The Institute) designed to offer its sales professionals tools to elevate their business within the highly competitive luxury market.

This new association will give agents affiliated with the CENTURY 21® brand access to luxury real estate courses, as well as Institute member benefits, from local luxury market reports to wealth insights, to marketing tools designed to attract upper-tier home buyers and sellers.

The two brands are launching their relationship with the release of their Q1 2025 Luxury Market Report, a co-branded quarterly report highlighting the most impactful market data to help affluent buyers and sellers make informed real estate decisions, a press release stated. According to the report, there was strong momentum in the first quarter of 2025, with cautious but improving sentiment and signs of renewed engagement from both home buyers and sellers.

Highlights from the Q1 report on luxury homes include:

Steadily increasing inventory: Compared to 2024, inventory in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 26.3% for single-family homes and 27.3% for condominiums and townhomes.

Growing consumer confidence driving sales: Compared to 2024, sales in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 9.4% for single-family homes and 2.4% for condominiums and townhomes.

Homebuyers in for the long haul: Moving away from short-term gains and “flips,” most transactions were anchored in long-term goals such as relocation, upsizing, or the acquisition of secondary homes.

While industry professionals and consumers continue to keep a close eye on macroeconomic factors such as interest rate policy, geopolitical developments and insurance trends, CENTURY 21 noted that core demands in this sector remain intact.

“The idea of luxury real estate continues to evolve for today’s affluent buyers–it is not limited to a specific price point, but more of a mindset and lifestyle they are looking to attain,” said Tori Keichinger, vice president, head of marketing for Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Understanding the trends that shape this sector will be key to helping agents guide clients to make informed decisions along their real estate journeys. We couldn’t think of a more perfect collaborator than The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing to help agents affiliated with the CENTURY 21® brand do just that as they continue to expand their businesses into the luxury sector.”

As part of its recently enhanced CENTURY 21 Fine Homes and Estates program, the CENTURY 21 brand and The Institute will co-host a series of live-stream learning courses throughout the year led by two experienced luxury agents–Sarah Gunnip with CENTURY 21 Mike Bowman, Inc. and Laura Heigl with CENTURY 21 Scheetz.

“We are very excited to forge this new relationship with the CENTURY 21 brand,” said Diana Weir, head of The Institute. “Not only are they providing their affiliated agents access to the latest data on the luxury market, but we’ll be working together to provide them with The Institute’s best-in-class courses and luxury agent tools, all delivered by CENTURY 21 network leaders.”

To read the full Q1 2025 Luxury Trends Report, visit www.century21.com/real-estate-blog/luxuryreportq1-2025/.