Corcoran Infinity Properties, a franchisee of Corcoran Group, LLC, has announced the opening of its newest office location in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Led by Corcoran Infinity Properties Broker/Owner David Arabia, the new office will support the brokerage’s existing agents who serve Ridgewood and its surrounding communities, as well as any newly recruited agents from the greater area.

The newly established office is located close to Ridgewood’s downtown district at 195 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, New Jersey.

“Launching our Ridgewood office is an exciting and strategic step for Corcoran Infinity Properties, planting our flag in one of Bergen County’s prime locales,” said Arabia. “By establishing a physical presence in Ridgewood, and catering to both Ridgewood and the greater area’s highly desirable markets, we’re not just enhancing our service to esteemed clients and empowering our agents, but we’re also bringing unparalleled local expertise to this vibrant community.”

The company shares that Ridgewood is well known for its charming and walkable downtown that serves six residential districts, each named for the local elementary school. Downtown Ridgewood includes an Art Deco movie theater that hosts an international film festival, a popular bookstore with frequent author events, and more than 100 restaurants.

Initially, Ridgewood started as a summer getaway for New Yorkers, thanks to its convenient train service from New York City and centrally located train station, which was built in 1848. As a result, a mix of elegant Victorians and classic Colonials from the late 1800s and early 1900s, that were built for the summer visitors, are still prominent in Ridgewood’s housing market. While many of these original homes have retained their historic facades, they have been tastefully renovated to include modern interiors.

According to a release, the real estate market in Ridgewood is known for its high-end suburban homes, appealing to buyers who value the blend of tranquility, upscale amenities, and proximity to New York City. While in-demand, properties tend to be in limited supply, which keeps prices relatively high and makes the area a desirable location for investment. Corcoran Infinity Properties holds numerous properties for sale in close proximity to the new office, including a stately colonial-style estate in Saddle River, complete with rolling manicured grounds, a resort-like backyard, and a plethora of entertainment amenities, currently asking $3.7 million dollars with Corcoran Infinity Properties agents Roi Klipper and Kelly Healy.

Since launching in May of 2023, Corcoran Infinity Properties has grown to include more than 120 agents across Bergen County, and this new office joins the brokerage’s existing offices located in Alpine, Edgewater, and River Vale.

For more information, visit https://www.corcoran.com/corcoran-infinity-properties/30.