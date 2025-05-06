HomeSmart has announced the introduction of SmartSigns and SmartRiders, which will leverage QR codes and NFC (Near Field Communication) tags, allowing potential buyers to scan or tap for easy access to property details and photos delivered right to their enabled mobile devices.

This “smart” yard sign suite was designed to eliminate reliance on traditional marketing methods like onsite physical brochures or flyers, HomeSmart stated. As tech-savvy buyers become more accustomed to instant information, HomeSmart created an on-demand home shopping experience while providing listing agents with increased exposure.

The new product offers agents a new way to compete, while giving sellers a marketing advantage in the ever-evolving real estate landscape.

“Agents shouldn’t have to worry whether their brochure boxes are full, or rely on potential buyers to jot down property information while out and about,” says Matt Widdows, HomeSmart founder and CEO. “SmartSigns and SmartRiders give our agents peace of mind, putting listing details in the hands of interested parties in real-time.”

The tech-enhanced signage uses the slogan “Scan. Tap. Connect.” for users to:



Scan: Using the camera tool on a smartphone, buyers can “scan” the QR code to access HomeSmart’s HomeNearMe.com, which uses geolocation to pull up property details for that listing.

Tap: Alternatively, buyers can tap the NFC (Near Field Communication) tag sticker in the center of the QR code with their phone to access the site.

Connect: Once buyers have the listing details and listing agent information, they have the ability to save or share the listing as well as contact the agent for more information, request a showing, make an offer and more.

“We’re proud to be celebrating our 25th anniversary this year, and as we reflect on everything we’ve accomplished, we are re-embracing our roots to drive HomeSmart — and everything about us that’s made us who we are — into the next 25 years,” said HomeSmart COO Katie Cooper. “This means pushing the boundaries, and reminding ourselves that daring to be different is why so many call HomeSmart home.”

SmartSigns and SmartRiders are now available to purchase through the brokerage’s Marketing Design Center platform.