Your client just closed on a house, so there’s plenty to celebrate. This also means the end of your business relationship—well, at least for now—so a closing gift is a great way to show them your appreciation.

Not all closing gifts need to be over-the-top, but if you want to leave a lasting impression on your clients, you have to think about what they would truly appreciate for their new home.

Put yourself in their shoes, as someone who just moved into a new home and dealt with the mental and emotional labor of closing that deal, and think about what they will need the most.

Security cameras

You can’t put a price on peace of mind. Even in the safest neighborhoods, having an extra layer of security never hurts. With the omnipresent threat of crime, including porch pirates, a new homebuyer will surely appreciate a doorbell camera.

Often starting at about $30, this simple gift won’t cut too much into your budget and will leave a lasting impression on your clients. Whether they use it for security, the ability to ‘ignore’ uninvited guests or to have a virtual, two-way conversation with people at the door, your client will definitely find a use for their new gadget.

Cameras like Blink or Ring often require a monthly subscription fee to access the footage, but other offerings like Reolink have a free service if you’d prefer to give your client a gift that works without a monthly fee.

If you’d like to go the extra mile, a few indoor cameras are great, particularly for homeowners who like to check in on their furry friends while away.

Household essentials

One of the first things your client will do after moving into their new home will likely be a costly shopping trip to stock their house up with all the essentials—paper towels, toilet paper, handsoap, dishsoap, laundry detergent, bleach, disinfectant spray, surface cleaner, sponges, trash bags and plenty more.

Gifting a client a basket of these items will mean much more to them than the face value of the items; you will be saving them the hassle of having to do this themselves, and given they just closed on a house, it’s safe to say they probably are feeling mentally exhausted and the last thing they want to do is go shopping.

Grub

Much like shopping, someone who has just moved into a new home probably doesn’t have the energy to cook up a three-course meal. There’s a good chance they will spend at least the first week ordering takeout or heating up ready-to-eat meals.

Depending on how well you got to know your clients during the homebuying process, you might be able to buy a few items to start filling out their pantry or fridge. Or, opt for a gift card to a local restaurant in their neighborhood. Either way, a client will certainly be thankful for your thoughtfulness.