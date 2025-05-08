Above, Charles Furlough

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors has announced that CEO Charles Furlough was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Maverick of the Year category in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations for the awards including public and private, for-profit and non-profit. According to a press release, more than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Pillar to Post noted that more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year and App of the Year, among others. Furlough was nominated in the Maverick of the Year category for Business Services Industries.

“I’m deeply humbled and honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards and my peers in the industry,” said Furlough. “This award is a reflection of the entire Pillar to Post team. Our franchise system has remained resilient, even in the face of economic uncertainty, as we’ve introduced new technologies and support systems. I’m blessed to be where I am and I’m proud to represent our whole franchise system with this honor.”

The company stated that under Furlough’s leadership, Pillar To Post has experienced continued success, even in a challenging real estate climate. Some of his achievements include the introduction of the executive franchise model, which has attracted high-performing professionals eager to build scalable businesses, and a push for advanced technology, including the newly launched PTPHomePage, the company noted. In the past year alone, Pillar to Post noted that the company signed 15 new franchise agreements and earned national recognition on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® and Top Franchises for Veterans lists. These milestones reflect a franchise system built through the unwavering support Furlough continues to provide to Pillar to Post business owners across North America, the company added.

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards, including the gala event, and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

To learn more about Pillar To Post Home Inspectors, visit www.franchise.pillartopost.com.