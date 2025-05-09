Real estate data platform PropStream has has announced its participation in the upcoming InvestHER Conference, taking place June 1–3 in Orlando, Florida.

InvestHER Con is an event tailored for women investors. It offers hands-on education, strategy sessions and mindset coaching in a supportive and empowering environment, a press release stated.

Contributing as a speaker and exhibitor, PropStream joins a community of women dedicated to building sustainable businesses, generational wealth and personal freedom through real estate. PropStream noted that its team will be on-site to demonstrate how technology and accurate data can help women scale their portfolios confidently, quickly and efficiently.

InvestHER Con brings together women who are building not just businesses, but lives they’re proud of. From mastering deal analysis to creating consistent lead pipelines, PropStream will help attendees take control of their real estate journey with the support of powerful and accessible technology.

Attendees can visit PropStream’s booth to get personalized guidance on the benefits of real estate data for a particular business model, live platform demos, and an exclusive free trial offer, the company stated.

To learn more, visit propstream.com.