Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced it has been named a Top Low-Cost Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine, appearing on its 2025 list of Top Franchises for Less than $150,000.

To earn distinction as a Top Low-Cost Franchise, companies must supply data that demonstrates they offer a qualified entrepreneur a reasonable opportunity to start a franchise for less than $150,000, without financing and without adding onto or converting an existing business, a press release noted.

“We are proud to be recognized by Entrepreneur as a Top Low-Cost Franchise,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “This distinction reflects our commitment to offering entrepreneurs a great opportunity and delivering true value to help them compete at a level they may not have been able to on their own.”

The complete list of 2025 Top Low-Cost Franchises can be found online at www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-low-under150k-ranking.

With more than 50 years in business, Weichert is a recognized real estate brand in the national market. Weichert noted that its approach provides affiliates with a recipe for real estate success while giving them the flexibility to customize how they implement strategies within their local area to capture market share.

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit www.weichertfranchise.com.