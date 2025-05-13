CENTURY 21 Solid Gold Realty has announced that it has joined forces with Gloria Zastko, REALTORS®, a 34-year-old agency. With this announcement, the formerly independent firm will do business as CENTURY 21 Gloria Zastko Realty.

Based in North Brunswick, New Jersey, Gloria Zastko, REALTORS®, was founded in 1991 and is a full-service real estate office serving Central New Jersey. Andrew Zastko, broker/owner of Gloria Zastko, REALTORS®, is a past president of All Jersey MLS, and well respected in the industry, a press release stated.

“Our agents are excited about the opportunities for professional growth and collaboration that this merger presents,” said Zastko. “With access to a larger network of experienced professionals, innovative resources, and comprehensive training programs, they will be better equipped to serve their clients.”

CENTURY 21 Solid Gold Realty was founded in 2018 and is currently led by Michael Barone and Steven Poole. More than 137 real estate agents with four locations serve New Jersey across Monmouth and Ocean Counties, the release noted. With the merger, CENTURY 21 Solid Gold Realty will now comprise approximately 166 independent agents and five offices.

“The decision to merge CENTURY 21 Solid Gold Realty with Gloria Zastko, Realtors was influenced by several key factors, particularly the alignment of our company cultures and shared values,” said Steven Poole, owner of CENTURY 21 Solid Gold Realty. “Both companies have a long-standing commitment to exceptional service and a deep-rooted dedication to the communities we serve. This shared ethos creates a strong foundation for collaboration and mutual growth as our newly merged company will offer an unwavering dedication to meeting the diverse needs of homebuyers, sellers, investors, and developers across the region.”

