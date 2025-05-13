The National Association of REALTORS® today announced Ask the Agent as a new partner with NAR REALTOR Benefits®. Ask the Agent is a video communication and broadcast platform that helps real estate agents engage more effectively with clients.

As part of the partnership, NAR stated that members will receive a 20% discount on monthly or annual subscriptions for the first year—up to a $190 value. Users will get access to professionally produced, interactive videos that answer frequently-asked questions and feature automated lead generation, in-depth insights and detailed reports.

“NAR provides our members with cutting-edge tools that help them succeed in today’s fast-paced real estate environment,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “Ask the Agent’s interactive video solutions allow agents who are REALTORS® to maximize their time while engaging clients 24/7, ensuring they never miss a sales opportunity.”

The service includes a “Digital Twin” feature, NAR noted in a release, allowing agents to create a video avatar that automatically responds to client inquiries, even when the agent is unavailable. With automated video responses, dynamic video tours and seamless integration across LinkedIn, digital campaigns and print marketing, Ask the Agent equips members with tools to market themselves and their listings more efficiently.

“This partnership accelerates our mission to help agents automate engagement, convert more leads and grow their businesses—all while saving time and money,” said Jim Beckmann, CEO of Ask the Agent. “Together, we’re bringing the next generation of sales tools to the forefront of real estate.”

To claim this benefit, NAR members can visit https://asktheagent.realestate/.