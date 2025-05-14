Above: Jason Cadwell

Jason Cadwell

Division President & Broker

Cadwell Realty Group powered by Jason Mitchell Group

Albany, Oregon

https://www.cadwellrealtygroup.com

Region served: Eugene to Portland, Oregon and the coast

Years in business: 24

Number of offices: 4

Number of agents: 45

No. 1 tip for creating a successful marketing campaign: The best way to be creative or market yourself is to be real.

Key to utilizing AI to improve productivity: AI helps brainstorm ideas and add details where agents might be unclear on what they’re trying to accomplish. Real estate will always require the human touch, but AI helps us do a better job, faster. Best advice for helping agents through challenging transactions: Whether it’s making sure they’re taken care of in the transaction or ensuring they’re getting timely communication, we help agents through their transactions with our knowledge and expertise.

You recently affiliated with the Jason Mitchell Group (JMG). What was it about the brand that attracted you?

When I learned what Jason Mitchell was doing with business-to-business partnerships, I realized that no one else was doing this at such a high level in our industry—and I was all in. I’ve found that most larger lenders have revenue to spend on lead generation, which is over and above what many brokerages can do, so when we can partner with those large lenders, we’re able to increase our book of business for future referrals and self-generated transactions. That’s what JMG does so well because of all the partnerships they enable.

It’s been months since your partnership with JMG occurred. Are you already seeing positive results?

One of the things I’ve enjoyed most is being able to collaborate with people who have been in the trenches doing the work. When you’re an independent broker, you sometimes feel like you’re on an island by yourself with nobody you can immediately tap for support or advice. At JMG, there’s weekly coaching and training, so there’s never a lack of opportunities to plug in. That said, the collaboration I’ve had so far with their leadership team has been fantastic.

How do you see JMG impacting leadership development and training opportunities at Cadwell Realty Group?

This partnership is going to help me be a much better leader by providing the opportunity to learn from those who have done it before me. Jason’s story, where he came from and cutting his teeth in the new construction industry, really resonated with me. I do a lot of business with builders and land developers, partnering with them to create neighborhoods our agents get to sell, so I understand and relate to where Jason came from. I know I can learn from his experiences.

Do you eventually see your partnership with JMG supporting Cadwell Realty Group’s expansion potential?

One of the things that was missing as an independent brokerage is that I wasn’t able to expand my reach very far. And while I’ve made a lot of connections nationwide with people in this industry over the years, affiliating with a national brand like JMG allows Cadwell Realty Group to share business-to-business opportunities our agents don’t have. It allows us to expand our reach into different markets, which will enable us to help individual agents, team leaders and broker/owners like myself do more for their agents than they were ever able to accomplish in the past.

