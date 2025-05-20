Above, Gavin Swartzman

Gavin Swartzman—previously CEO of Toronto-based real estate service company Peerage Realty Partners—will be joining Christie’s International Real Estate in June 2025 as the company’s new president.

Swartzman joining Christie’s was announced by the company’s co-CEOs Thad Wong and Mike Golden at Christie’s International Real Estate’s annual conference in New York City, held from May 5-8.

“My initial exposure to the distinctive enterprise of luxury real estate was through my work with long-time Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate Chestnut Park,” recounted Swartzman in a press release, who described the experience early in his career as “formative.” “Christie’s International Real Estate has the opportunity to be the preeminent luxury real estate brand in the world, and I’m very much looking forward to collaborating with our affiliates, agents and management team to realize that vision.”

In early 2025, Christie’s International Real Estate came under the ownership of Compass, a move the company says will further accelerate growth. In his new role, Swartzman will lead the network through global expansion—the Christie’s network currently has more than 100 member-firms in over 50 countries and territories. Christie’s International Real Estate has previously added nearly four dozen new affiliates around the world since Golden and Wong acquired the network from Christie’s at the end of 2021.

“I can’t name another leader in this industry who has overseen multiple brokerage firms; has walked in the shoes of our affiliates; has experience with some of the most respected brands in luxury real estate; has an extensive background in M&A; and has managed in both public and private companies,” said Wong in the press release. “Gavin has done it all with a track record for growth and success that is unmatched.”

“As impressive as Gavin’s background is, what stands out even more is how the people who have worked with him talk about his character and his human qualities as a leader,” added Golden in the same press release. “From our first conversations with Gavin, Thad and I knew he was a perfect fit for our culture and our top choice to help take Christie’s International Real Estate where we want to go.”

For more information, visit https://www.christiesrealestate.com/.