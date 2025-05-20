RE/MAX has announced a partnership with LiveRamp—the leading data collaboration partner—to power the RE/MAX Media Network. The LiveRamp Clean Room securely unifies touchpoints across the RE/MAX brand’s vast monthly digital audience of 7.6 million users and 24.7 million impressions, making RE/MAX Media Network a premier destination for advertisers seeking to improve audience targeting and optimize campaign performance.

This partnership enhances access to RE/MAX’s audience insights, the company stated, helping advertisers optimize media strategies, refine marketing spend and maximize campaign impact. Brands across home improvement, luxury, automotive and financial services can engage homebuyers through the RE/MAX website, newsletters, in-property digital displays and a network of nearly 50,000 U.S. agents. The LiveRamp Clean Room further enriches customer attributes with insights from across LiveRamp’s data collaboration network, empowering advertisers with unique and actionable insights that enhance targeting precision, optimize ad exposure, and drive conversions.

“RE/MAX Media Network offers a unique solution to reach homebuyers throughout their purchasing journey, whether they’re just beginning their house search or tracking their home’s value years after purchase,” said Abby Lee, RE/MAX EVP of Marketing, Communications, and Events. “By leveraging these insights, we’re enabling brands to craft highly personalized experiences that resonate with high-intent consumers. This marks another step in the RE/MAX commitment to innovation and leadership in the industry.”

LiveRamp’s technology allows companies with robust first-party data such as RE/MAX to securely unify customer intelligence across touchpoints, extending the value of unique first-party data to advertisers while growing reach and scale, according to a release. With a uniquely powerful data collaboration network of over 900 customers and partners, including 20 of the top 25 U.S. advertisers, LiveRamp offers immense value for scaling commerce media to new industries.

“RE/MAX Media Network adds a powerful new destination to the LiveRamp data collaboration network, unlocking unique and robust insights that advertisers can’t find anywhere else,” added Vihan Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at LiveRamp. “Enabling responsible data collaboration with advertisers and partners at scale can help drive business growth for RE/MAX and innovation for the real estate industry at large.”

Advertisers interested in working with LiveRamp and RE/MAX can reach out to info@liveramp.com. Learn more at https://www.remaxholdings.com/.