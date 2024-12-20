RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.—the parent company of RE/MAX—has announced an initiative supported by media agency Kontrol Media that positions the brand as the first real estate brand to launch a commerce media network. This move furthers the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the way real estate and advertising converge, creating new revenue streams for the company and enhanced opportunities for advertisers.

RE/MAX stated that this new commerce media network will leverage the brand’s digital ecosystem—including digital and offline initiatives spanning mobile, desktop, email, social media and experiential—to provide advertisers with a unique platform to connect with consumers. From home improvement brands to financial services and lifestyle product companies, advertisers can now reach their ideal audience at key moments in their homebuying journey.

“The launch of the RE/MAX Media Network is an exciting advancement for our company and network,” said Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings. “We are connecting buyers and sellers, but we are also creating a dynamic marketplace where brands can engage with consumers in meaningful ways while reinforcing the RE/MAX brand’s leadership in innovation and consumer-centric strategies.”

RE/MAX noted that working with Kontrol Media will ensure seamless integration, robust analytics and precision targeting capabilities for advertisers. With this initiative, RE/MAX aims to transform its vast audience into a new revenue-generating opportunity while delivering enhanced value to all stakeholders.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to staying ahead of industry trends while maintaining our focus on what matters most: building trust and delivering value,” Carlson added. “We are proud to forge new territory and create opportunities for our partners, agents and consumers alike.”

