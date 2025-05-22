Forbes Global Properties has announced that Albanian brokerage Capital Point is joining its worldwide network. Capital Point will exclusively represent the brand throughout Albania, including prime locations like Tirana and the South Riviera.

“We are thrilled to welcome Capital Point to Forbes Global Properties,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO, Forbes Global Properties. “Their visionary leadership, focus on excellence and genuine understanding of Albania’s evolving market make them an exceptional addition to our global network.”

Capital Point was founded in 2009 and has been “instrumental” in reshaping Albania’s real estate landscape, the Forbes press release says. The company maintains a curated portfolio of seafront estates, private villas and high-end developments, catering to “discerning” buyers seeking “insight-driven service.”

“Joining Forbes Global Properties is a defining moment for us,” said Ilda Zaloshnja, founder and CEO of Capital Point, as well as vice president of the National Albanian Real Estate Association. “It marks the next chapter in our mission to elevate Albania’s presence on the international stage and connect our clients to the most discerning buyers in the world.”

The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to the world’s premier real estate firms. It is now represented by real estate agents across 28 countries in more than 600 locations. As members of this exclusive network, Capital Point will benefit from Forbes’ audience of more than 167 million to connect and inform affluent potential homebuyers and sellers about properties for sale globally.

Homes are presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital and social media channels and paired with expert commentary and market data. Capital Point’s prime residential listings will also be showcased on Forbes’ digital collection of listings, found at https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.