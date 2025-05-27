Above, Audie Chamberlain

Rechat, an AI-powered operating platform for real estate professionals, has announced Audie Chamberlain as the new head of strategic growth and communications. Chamberlain, who began his career at Realtor.com as director of marketing, is the founder of PR firm Lion & Orb and a real estate industry veteran.

“We’re excited to welcome Audie to our leadership team,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat. “Brokerages are telling us they want one platform to power their entire business—marketing, CRM, transactions and beyond. That’s exactly what Rechat delivers, and Audie is the right leader to help us expand that message to more customers and markets.”

This new appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Rechat. With more than 16,000 users and adoption by leading firms such as Douglas Elliman, Carolina One and the top Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates, Rechat is helping brokerages of all sizes streamline their tech stack and deliver better agent experiences.

In his role, Chamberlain will lead Rechat’s growth strategy, brand, social and go-to-market efforts, working alongside Rechat’s leadership team to expand adoption of the company’s operating platform. Rechat unifies CRM, marketing, transaction management and AI into a single operating system that helps brokerages streamline operations and increase agent productivity.

“Rechat is the most comprehensive platform I’ve ever seen in real estate,” said Chamberlain. “There’s a reason top brokerages like SERHANT. run their entire operation on Rechat. It’s the industry’s first true ‘Super App,’ combining MLS data, CRM, marketing and AI in a mobile-first platform. Agents finally have everything they need in the palm of their hand, connected in real time. Nothing else comes close.”

With Chamberlain’s leadership, Rechat will continue to expand its presence across the real estate industry, helping brokerages adopt the industry’s first fully integrated operating platform that is designed to simplify workflows, increase productivity and deliver better results for agents and clients.

