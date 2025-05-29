Above, Morgan Carey

Doubling down on its mission to empower agents to achieve remarkable success, Real Estate Webmasters (REW)—a leading provider of real estate technology—is inviting all real estate professionals to take part in its bimonthly REW CRM live coaching sessions hosted online by CEO Morgan Carey every other Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. PST.

These sessions are open to anyone in the industry and are organized to help agents get more out of their REW CRM, stay accountable and get expert advice on how to reach their goals. Each session follows a simple but effective format:

Celebrating wins: Shoutout and highlight agent successes and milestones

Accountability check: A quick review of agent goals and their progress

Live REW CRM review: A real-time walkthrough of a volunteer’s CRM for live coaching

Feature focus: A deep dive into a REW CRM feature and its benefits

R&D update and feedback: A preview of what’s coming next and an open floor for suggestions

“This is our way of providing hands-on support to agents and teams,” says Carey. “We don’t want to just build technologies, we also want to actively set up agents for success. These coaching sessions are about sharing what we’ve learned and giving back to the people who support us.”

One of the current focuses is a feature called Conversation Metrics, which was introduced earlier this year in REW CRM. It tracks how many conversations—interactions lasting more than two minutes, not just call attempts—agents have with leads. For those using the REW Dialer, conversations and other call outcomes are automatically logged in the CRM. Now that more agents are actively using the feature, Real Estate Webmasters is gathering feedback to start answering some big questions.

“How many conversations does it take to book an appointment? How many to close a deal?” Carey asks. “We want to answer those questions with real data, and that starts with input from the people using the feature.”

By joining the coaching sessions, agents can share their feedback and contribute to this study. They can also visit the REW Forum to share their observations or reach out to their account managers who are always happy to hear from them.

