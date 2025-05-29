Forbes Global Properties has announced the addition of ANG Luxury Properties in Romania. ANG will exclusively represent the brand in Bucharest and other premier markets including Cluj, Iași, Brașov, Timișoara and Romania’s Black Sea coast.

Led by Nicoleta and Alexandru Manea, Forbes stated that ANG has established itself as Romania’s authority in high-end real estate, uniquely focusing on properties above €1 million. Backed by over 14 years of respected industry experience with more than €300 million in closed sales, the firm brings unrivaled expertise to the dynamic and evolving market.

“ANG Luxury Properties embodies the level of expertise, discretion, and commitment to quality that defines our global network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO, Forbes Global Properties. “Their in-depth knowledge of Romania’s evolving high-end market and results-driven approach make them a natural fit for our brand.”

“We are honored to join the Forbes Global Properties network,” said Nicoleta Manea, CEO, ANG Luxury Properties. “This partnership elevates our reach and reinforces our mission: to deliver world-class real estate experiences in Romania, connecting distinguished clients with extraordinary properties.”

ANG stated that its several flagship development projects reflect its vision and leadership in shaping Romania’s luxury landscape. Among them is the Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences Mamaia, a landmark oceanfront project developed by the Manea’s Monarc Properties. In addition, ANG is spearheading the creation of Romania’s first Branded Residence operated by Radisson Blu.

“We created Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences Mamaia, Romania’s first branded residences, to attract foreign investors by offering international quality and strong ROI—still a key advantage in Romania,” said Alexandru Manea, CEO of Monarc Properties.

As members of this Forbes network, a release noted that ANG will benefit from the brand’s engaged audience of more than 167 million to connect, inspire and inform affluent potential homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale globally.

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.