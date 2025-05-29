Above: Bankside Yards, South Bank, London facing east.

As a global hub for finance, culture and wealth, London attracts a diverse multinational audience with a high demand for exceptional property. JLL, a participant in Destinations by LeadingRE—Leading Real Estate Companies of the World’s strategic international project marketing program—represents some of London’s most desirable new developments. Here, we feature some of the most exciting properties.

Opus | Bankside Yards, South Bank, London

Developer: Native Land

Price: One-bedroom apartments start at £860,000 (approx. $1.1 million USD); two-bedroom apartments start at £1.34 million (approx. $1.73 million USD)

Nicholas Gray, Executive Director, Native Land

Please describe the project.

Opus is the first residential building to launch at Native Land’s flagship regeneration development, Bankside Yards. Designed by world-renowned studio PLP Architecture and developed by Native Land, Opus will reach a height of 170 meters (558 feet) to become the tallest residential building in Prime Central London. This new landmark for sustainable luxury living on the South Bank will offer sensational city views, cost-efficient lifestyle amenities and 249 voluminous apartments that embody the very best in craftmanship and next-generation living.

Tell us about the philosophy/vision behind this project.

With Opus, our intention is to create a new landmark addition to London’s iconic skyline. Soaring to 50 stories on the South Bank of the River Thames, Opus will be instantly recognizable by its tapered interlocking three-tower facade, which creates 75% more corner apartments than the average new-build development. This unique configuration ensures that each and every apartment can enjoy glass-to-glass, dual-aspect views of St Paul’s Cathedral, the City of London and the West End. The development will complete the South Bank jigsaw by opening up and activating the 14 railway arches to create a new destination, with 3.3 acres of new public realm.

What features do you offer that balance sustainability with luxury?

Opus will feature four wellness amenity floors. Buyers will have access to unparalleled service levels affording them complete peace of mind to enhance their day to day. Bankside Yards is the UK’s first fossil fuel-free, mixed-use development in operation, and the wider Bankside Yards development enjoys the benefits of a pioneering fifth-generation energy network. The apartments at Opus will have a strong focus on “smart living,” creating low-energy, future-proofed homes that reflect market-leading standards of sustainability and design.

What lifestyle features does your project offer consumers?

Buyers will have access to four dedicated floors of five-star lifestyle and well-being-focused amenities, including a podcast recording studio, art studio, screening room, co-working spaces and podium gardens. The most opulent offering is the Summit Club & Deck, a luxurious private members’ club-style amenity on the 23rd floor comprising a lounge, bar, restaurant, private dining room and terrace with spectacular sweeping city views.

What are the key selling points when it comes to the project’s location?

At Bankside Yards, Opus will sit alongside seven other new buildings, including a brand-new five-star hotel—the Mandarin Oriental Bankside Yards—and 14 historic railway arches. These historic arches will be renovated and reimagined into 50,000 square feet of shops, bars, restaurants and leisure spaces for future residents and the public to enjoy. The project is located on the South Bank in arguably the cultural heartbeat of London. One of the most internationally recognizable destinations, it enjoys a fantastic mix of arts venues, from the National Theatre to the Tate Modern, ensuring there’s always something new to explore.

What makes your project compelling for real estate investors?

Bankside Yards is one of the last consented major mixed-use regeneration projects in London and, therefore, represents an exciting opportunity to invest in the legacy of a brand-new destination. The South Bank is already a desirable location for living, working and cultural attractions, and there’s an extensive pipeline of investment in infrastructure and public spaces locally, which will further enhance its appeal to long-term investors.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/3DD2bqd.

100 George Street W1 | Marylebone, London

Developer: Native Land

Price: One-bedroom apartments start at £1.85 million (approx. $2.39 million USD)

Nicholas Gray, Executive Director, Native Land

Please describe the project.

Developed by Native Land, 100 George Street W1 is a collection of 41 stunning one-to-four-bedroom apartments located in Marylebone W1, one of Prime Central London’s most sought-after locations. Designed by renowned practice Hopkins Architects, 100 George Street reflects the charming Georgian architecture and vibrant village feel of Marylebone W1. Alongside beautifully crafted homes, residents will have exclusive access to world-class amenities typically found in five-star hotels, while being moments from Mayfair and London’s most favored Royal Parks: Hyde Park and Regent’s Park.

Tell us about the philosophy/vision behind this project.

100 George Street W1 sets a new benchmark for exceptionally crafted homes that nurture health and well-being in one of London’s most highly sought-after locations. Marylebone’s continued performance as a great destination to live, work and relax is the key to our continued investment into the area. Through partnering with Derwent London and The Portman Estate, we’ve been able to echo the vibrant, urban village atmosphere of Marylebone into the design of 100 George Street W1.

What features do you offer that balance sustainability with luxury?

At 100 George Street W1, residences will achieve a four-star Home Quality Mark (HQM), guaranteeing a reduced environmental footprint, lower utility costs, improved air quality and positive effects on health and well-being. Throughout the development, there will be over 17,000 square feet of green planting (the equivalent of six tennis courts), with biodiverse roofs supporting the resilience of insects, wildlife and the climate. Residents will benefit from sharing central heating and cooling systems with the wider development, enhancing energy efficiency while freeing up the roofscape for terracing and planting.

What lifestyle features does your project offer consumers?

In Marylebone, 100 George Street W1 has set the benchmark for luxury living in London. The homes on offer are the embodiment of what today’s buyers are looking for: exquisitely crafted homes with private onsite amenities, all within a perfect, picturesque location.

Marylebone has been a long-favored location for high-net-worth buyers due to its superb neighborhood amenity as well as its proximity to Mayfair. In addition to the finest restaurants and boutique shopping, the area is one of London’s top cultural destinations, home to world-class galleries and museums including the Wallace Collection.

For life inside 100 George Street W1, the onsite private amenities have been specially chosen to offer a refined, exclusive lifestyle for the residents. These comprise a library, residents’ lounge, a fully equipped meeting room, gym with state-of-the-art equipment and a spa with treatment room and sauna.

What makes your project compelling for real estate investors?

Marylebone has fast become a preferred choice for homebuyers in Prime Central London. In fact, Knight Frank named 100 George Street W1 “Prime Central London’s fastest-selling development” in 2024. Its continued performance is apparent through the abundance of new retail and leisure destinations in the area, particularly on The Portman Estate and Marylebone High Street, home to the finest restaurants and best-in-class independent retailers and boutiques.

Are there any special considerations international buyers should consider when buying in your development?

Our American buyers have chosen 100 George Street W1 as a secure investment into the Prime Central London property market. The pied-a-terre homes have proven to be particularly popular for those whose children are now at university, starting their early careers, or being used as a homey alternative to booking hotel rooms when traveling to the capital on business.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/4hBrCGm.

Southbank Place | London’s Southbank

Developer: JV between Qatari Diar & Canary Wharf Group plc

Prices start at £3.25 million (approx. $4.2 million USD)



Richard Oakes, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Qatari Diar

Please describe the project.

Southbank Place is a mixed-use development by Braeburn Estates, a joint venture between Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment and Canary Wharf Group plc. Set on a prominent 5.25-acre site, the development comprises eight buildings, including 530,000 square feet of office space and 770 residential units, as well as retail, restaurants and bars. Residents also have access to an expansive private health club with facilities akin to the most exclusive dedicated spas.

Already one of London’s most popular destinations visited by over 22 million people each year, the South Bank is set to be boosted by the upcoming completion of Southbank Place. SEVEN, the final address at the development will launch and complete this year. Comprising a collection of lateral apartments and penthouses, each one is orientated toward the River Thames, offering some of the best views in the city, and the final opportunity to own a piece of London’s iconic skyline at Southbank Place. The jewel in the crown at Southbank Place, SEVEN presents the final chance to live here, but also provides some of the finest apartments available at the development.



Tell us about the philosophy/vision behind this project.

Knowing the significance of the site, its location and proximity to the UK’s most renowned landmarks and cultural institutions, we felt a great responsibility to deliver a vision for Southbank Place that offers an elevated lifestyle in London; one that will stand the test of time for generations to come. Southbank Place provides a new chapter in prime riverside living.

What features do you offer that balance sustainability with luxury?

The unique design of Southbank Place required a unique approach to design. For example, SEVEN has been designed in dialogue with the heritage of the South Bank. The sculptural use of Portland stone, a durable and environmentally responsible material, mirrors the surrounding landmarks. Sculptural in design yet sympathetic to the environment, the flow of the space has been created to support well-being and social engagement.

What lifestyle features does your project offer consumers?

At the heart of the development is the prominent piazza and a collection of public squares, providing a destination for both locals and visitors alike. Known as Casson Square, the piazza is home to a variety of cafes, restaurants and shops. Once fully complete, Southbank Place will boast a total of 48,000 square feet of amenities and retail—cementing the area as one of London’s most vibrant locations.

Surrounding the iconic Shell Tower, Southbank Place is located among some of London’s most treasured institutions and cultural landmarks. Within a five-minute walk along the riverside promenade is the Royal Festival Hall and the Southbank Centre, while the National Theatre and Tate Modern are also a short walk away.



What is so exceptional about Southbank Place’s location?

Southbank Place sits directly behind the London Eye and Jubilee Gardens on London’s vibrant South Bank, providing incredible views overlooking the River Thames and some of the most recognized landmarks in the Capital, including Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. Positioned between Westminster and Waterloo, Southbank Place is set in one of London’s most connected locations, easily accessible to all areas of central London.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/4hBrCGm.

OWO (The Old War Office) | Whitehall, London

Developer: Westminster Development Services Limited

Prices range from £4 million (approx. $5.17 million USD) to £40 million-plus ($51.67 million-plus USD)

Charlie Walsh, Head of Sales and Marketing, The OWO

Please describe the project.

The OWO represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to breathe life into a stunning building in the heart of Central London, opposite St James’s Park and 10 Downing Street. The OWO was once the central nervous system for the UK’s defense during both world wars. Today, it is a welcoming building that has been reestablished as the first Raffles Hotel in London, along with 85 private residences, nine restaurants and three bars. The OWO is a destination like no other.

Tell us about the philosophy/vision behind this project.

The ability to convert a beautiful old building, which was once designed to keep people out (it housed all our Spy Agencies and Defense staff during the war, including Winston Churchill), and after eight years of meticulous refurbishment it is now a destination to welcome people from all over the UK and internationally, to celebrate friendship and an opportunity to live in a truly historic building.

What features do you offer that balance sustainability with luxury?

All of our building regulations are extremely stringent in the UK, and the conversion of a 120-year-old building saw state-of-the-art MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing), insulation and heating/cooling systems installed throughout.

What lifestyle features does your project offer consumers?

The opportunity to buy into a piece of history. These 85 residences are all completely unique, with no two alike. Therefore, a collector is effectively buying a one of one.

What are the key selling points when it comes to the project’s location?

Situated in the heart of Central London, the project is opposite the 57 acres of St James’s Park, which is a huge draw. We are also a minutes’ walk away from Soho with all its independent restaurants, and also the theatre district of Covent Garden.

What makes your project compelling for real estate investors?

It will never be repeated again. It’s extremely difficult from a planning and legal perspective (as well as a financial resource perspective) to convert these stunning old buildings. Once the 85 residences have gone, you won’t see another project of this scale in this part of London again.

What trends are you seeing from international investors?

We’re increasingly seeing the requirements of a five-star turn-key service, which The OWO Residences offers, thanks to the 24-hour service from Raffles London, but also the importance of the security element. The OWO is probably one of the most secure residences in London given who our neighbors are at the central location of the building.

Are you seeing much interest from U.S. buyers?

U.S. buyers are currently making up the largest nationality group within The OWO. The five-star service from Raffles combined with the significant historical background of the building, including its close link to Winston Churchill as well as “James Bond” author Ian Fleming, very much resonates with our U.S. buyers.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/4kTcLdh

For more world class new developments, visit https://www.destinationsbyleadingre.com.