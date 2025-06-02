Keller Williams Realty, LLC (KW) has announced a flagship enterprise relationship with Canva, a visual communication platform, providing all KW-affiliated agents with enhanced access to Canva’s industry-leading design platform to elevate marketing at scale.



The relationship with Canva will allow KW-affiliated agents to create branded marketing materials using Canva’s robust visual suite, the company noted.



“Together with Canva, we’re reimagining real estate marketing,” said Chris Czarnecki, CEO and president of KW. “It is another milestone in our commitment to equipping entrepreneurs with best-in-class tools to build their brand and grow their business.”



“By bringing the power of Canva directly to our affiliated agents, at no additional cost, we’re unlocking the ability to create standout marketing faster and easier,” said Czarnecki.



Czarnecki first previewed the news to core franchise leaders across KW in May at Mega Leadership Camp, KW’s franchise-wide leadership conference in Dallas, Texas, the company noted.



Key features of the flagship enterprise relationship:

Design templates: Access to an extensive library of hundreds of bespoke templates designed by KW and Canva for everything from social media posts and marketing flyers to listing and buying presentations and yard signs, all behind one convenient login.

AI-powered design: Canva’s AI features are used to generate and edit text, images, videos and fully editable designs, further simplifying the creative process.

Dynamic marketing: Designs populate in Canva with KW-affiliated agent and MLS data to create hyper-targeted, client-specific content, streamlining customization and boosting marketing effectiveness.

An innovation commitment: KW and Canva will continue to collaborate on world-class design templates and features tailored to the evolving needs of real estate professionals, ensuring KW-affiliated agents have the most effective tools to market their business.

Customer engagement benefits: Create impactful marketing materials that will resonate with real estate clients and drive conversions, all powered by the combined strengths of KW and Canva.

Brand consistency tools: Agents can keep their assets consistent and on-brand with KW’s brand kit, which is easily accessible within Canva and includes brand colors, logos, and fonts.

Future integration with command: KW is exploring opportunities to integrate Canva into Command, its smart CRM-plus platform, to streamline marketing workflows even further.

“High-quality marketing is more important than ever in real estate. We’re combining the brand power of Keller Williams with Canva’s creative horsepower to give agents access to smart, scalable marketing,” said Rob Giglio, chief customer officer at Canva.



“Whether AI-powered content, dynamic data integration, or just knowing your next listing flyer is 100% on-brand, we’re taking the guesswork out of great design,” added Giglio. “This is all about bridging the gap between creativity and productivity so agents can better serve their clients and grow their business.”

“By combining the power of Canva’s industry-leading design platform with KW’s agent-informed branding templates, we’re delivering cutting-edge marketing tools—built by agents, for agents,” said Chris Cox, chief technology and digital officer of KW.



The rollout of the offering is expected to happen in Q3 2025.



