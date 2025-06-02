PropStream, a leading real estate data and analytics platform, has announced a rollout of a platform update designed to provide more flexibility, greater value and enhanced features—without increasing costs.

This major update includes:

The launch of three new pricing plan tiers—Essentials, Pro and Elite—allowing real estate professionals to choose a plan that best suits their business needs while unlocking significant savings.

Free skip tracing (on select plans which include Lead Automator).

“List Automator” is now “Lead Automator”—with a new name and improved performance. Users will enjoy faster speeds, greater accuracy and an even smoother lead automation experience.

Free contact imports so you can enrich your current lists with PropStream data.

The number of saves and exports on all base plans will automatically increase from 10,000 to 25,000.

These new enhancements will give real estate professionals even more power to personalize their lead generation and marketing strategies—all for the same price PropStream users have become accustomed to.

“At PropStream, we’re redefining what real estate professionals should expect from their data platform—more power, more flexibility and more value, all without introducing a forced price increase,” said Brian Tepfer, president of PropStream. “When you compare PropStream’s expansive data coverage, industry-leading accuracy and built-in tools—like marketing outreach, AI capabilities and calculators—to the cost, our value is unmatched. We’re committed to delivering the most advanced tools and insights at an unbeatable price, ensuring our users stay ahead in a competitive and dynamic industry.”

Whether you’re an investor, agent, broker, PropStream says the updates ensure users have the best tools to streamline their workflow, generate leads and confidently close deals. Explore the new plans here.

Read the full blog post for an overview of this update.